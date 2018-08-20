Dora has herself a new mom. The live-action Dora the Explorer movie has added Eva Longoria to its cast as the titular character's mother, Elana. Production on the big screen adaptation of the popular children's Nickelodeon series recently kicked off, but the producers still have some key pieces they need to move into place. With Dora's mother now taken care of, that's one major thing checked off of the list.

Isabela Moner, who recently starred in Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado and got her breakout role in Transformers: Age of Extinction, is on board as Dora. We recently got our first look at her in character and it looks to be some spot on casting. The rest of the cast includes Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza and Temuera Morrison. When news of this project first came to light, it appeared as though Michael Bay's company Platinum Dunes was going to be involved, which had many scratching their heads. Recently, an update on the filmmakers official website made it crystal clear that he has nothing to do with Dora the Explorer.

"Michael Bay or Platinum Dunes has nothing to do with the Dora the Explorer film. This is being falsely reported in the press."

So, if the movie isn't going to be a Bayhem style explosion fest, what can we expect? The movie will center on Dora, who has spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents but now she is going to have to navigate the treacherous territory known as high school. Dora quickly finds herself leading her monkey pal Boots, her human buddy Diego and a group of other teens on an adventure to save her parents, which will also involve solving the mystery behind a lost Inca civilization. The studio has compared the movie to Goonies.

As for Eva Longoria, she was recently featured in the Overboard remake. She is probably best known for her role on the series Desperate Housewives, which ran for eight seasons on ABC. Some of her other credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Heartbreak Kid. James Bobin is in the director's chair for the live-action adaptation. He previously directed the two most recent Muppets movies, as well as last year's Alice Through the looking Glass, which was actually a rare misfire for Disney. Digging back a little further, he directed on TV shows like Da Ali G Show and Flight of the Conchords. Filming is currently taking place in Australia.

Dora the Explorer ran for eight seasons from 2000 to 2014, totaling 172 episodes. The popular series spawned two spin-offs; Dora and Friends: Into the City and Go, Diego, Go! This will be the character's first foray into the live-action world. Paramount Pictures is set to release the Dora the Explorer movie on August 2, 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.