Iconic actress, singer, and animal welfare activist Doris Day sadly passed away two months after celebrating her 97th birthday and Hollywood is paying tribute to her. Day was one of the most famous celebrities of the 1950s and 1960s and was in good spirits while celebrating her birthday. However, she developed a cough, which then turned to bronchitis and a brief hospital stay. According to her business manager and close friend Bob Bashara, Day's health began to decline when she came home from the hospital. She died surrounded by family and friends peacefully late Sunday night.

Actress Goldie Hawn said, "Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her," while going on to talk about the impact she had on the world. Day was appreciative of her fans throughout her long career, but she did not particularly enjoy talking about herself. Day was "embarrassed to talk about herself or to receive accolades because she loved working," says manager Bob Bashara. The actress and singer would often say, "God gave me a voice and all I did was use it," when modestly talking about her talents.

William Shatner also paid tribute to Doris Day on social media. "She was the World's Sweetheart and beloved by all," says the Star Trek actor. Day was pretty much universally loved and appreciated by all who either watched her movies, listened to her voice, or came into her orbit. Former Beatles bassist and singer Paul McCartney wrote a blog post to pay tribute to Day. He had this to say.

"So sad to hear of Doris Day passing away. She was a true star in more ways than one. I had the privilege of hanging out with her on a few occasions. Visiting her in her Californian home was like going to an animal sanctuary where her many dogs were taken care of in splendid style. She had a heart of gold and was a very funny lady who I shared many laughs with. Her films like Calamity Jane, Move Over, Darling and many others were all incredible and her acting and singing always hit the mark. I will miss her but will always remember her twinkling smile and infectious laugh as well as the many great songs and movies she gave us. God bless Doris."

Family Guy creator and musical fan Seth MacFarlane said, "We've lost another great Hollywood talent," and posted a video of her performing "Shaking the Blues Away" from the 1955 movie Love Me or Leave Me. It's a pretty mind blowing performance. Comedian/actor/writer Carl Reiner, who is also 97-years old, also paid tribute to Day and had this to say.

"This morning I was saddened to learn that Doris Day who starred in a film I had written The Thrill Of It All had passed away at 97. Just a week ago, I contacted her and welcomed her to the 97 Year Actor's Club."

Doris Day was known for her wholesome image, but also for her sense of humor by friends and family. She often pushed the boundaries of comedy back in a time when that wasn't exactly in fashion with the mainstream. She blazed the trail for many actresses to follow from back in the 1950s all the way to the present. The interview with Bob Bashara was originally conducted by People Magazine. You can check out some tributes to the late actress below. Rest In Peace, Doris Day.

The great Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her. She brighten our lives and lived out her life with dignity. May she rest peacefully. ❤️ — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) May 13, 2019

For those of us in my generation, Doris Day was synonymous with Hollywood icon. She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, “Que sera sera,” but we will miss her dearly anyway. Rest now in our hearts forever, Ms. Day. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 13, 2019

Condolences to the family of Doris Day. She was the World’s Sweetheart and beloved by all. ❤️ Que Será, Será!😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 13, 2019

We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Doris Day. The legendary star from Hollywood’s Golden Age, seen here with Frank Sinatra and Lauren Bacall, passed away today at age 97 in Carmel, California. pic.twitter.com/GSi4Goejcx — BogartEstate (@HumphreyBogart) May 13, 2019

We’ve lost another great Hollywood talent. Take a minute to appreciate the legendary Doris Day: https://t.co/72ssvivryz — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 13, 2019

This morning I was saddened to learn that Doris Day who starred in a film I had written "The Thrill Of It All" had passed away at 97. Just a week ago, I contacted her and welcomed her to the 97 Year Actor's Club. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) May 13, 2019

One of my all time favourite stars has joined the heavenly choir. Rest in Peace the great & inimitable Doris Day. The last star of the Hollywood Golden Age. We'll bid you farewell by the Light of The Silvery Moon, but you will always be Young at Heart to us forever. 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/VN0PUJAfnr — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) May 13, 2019

Today, we remember Doris Day, who brought us so much joy with her humor, extraordinary talent and kind heart. Farewell to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/8szI4Fbji3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 13, 2019

RIP to the one, the only Doris Day. pic.twitter.com/01rV9D7bq9 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 13, 2019