Netflix has officially thrown down the gauntlet. The streaming services doesn't think you'll make it to the end of DOTA: Dragon's Blood if you take a drink every time Davion gets naked. They issued this interesting and unique challenge on Twitter. Heed their warning, this anime dude get nude a lot.

if you take a drink every time Davion gets naked in DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, you might not make it to the last episode pic.twitter.com/ycJV5pAUcq — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 9, 2021

Season 1 of Dota: Dragon's Blood is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix. The streaming app has found a fun way to promote the show, which features its own fair amount of imbedding in delicious devil's nectar. The show brings everything fans of the sword and sorcery genre love, including ample skin time for its main characters. There are dragons, knights, and a lot of bare chests to go around.

Along with the drinking challenge set forth by the @NXOnNetflix Twitter account, the streaming service also provided a video compilation that counts downs all the times Dragon Knight Davion has stripped off his medieval outerwear. Whether he's getting down with one of his female lovers, or transforming into his known dragon form, this video has it all.

Davion gets naked 15 times throughout the course of Dota: Dragon's Blood season one. Depending on what you are drinking, the show does possess the power to knock you on the floor. 15 shots, and you definitely aren't making it to the end of this anime series. 15 beers? doubtful. 15 Mountain Dews might find you crawling on the ceiling, but perhaps you'll be awake by the time those finale moments roll around. And this is all assuming that you are taking full drinks, and not just 15 swallows. Anyone can pull that off.

Based on the MOBA video game Dota 2, Dota: Dragon's Blood follows renowned Dragon Knight Davion as he becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined. Davion joins a group of companions in fighting off the demon Terrorblade, hoping to end his dragon massacre. Dragon Knight Davion has merged with a powerful dragon to transform into a superhuman dragon hybrid. But much like the effects of one too many tequila shots, the transformation often wipes out Davion's memory and shreds his clothes, leaving him quite naked. During the course of his journey, Davion eventually obtains a suit of armor that is able to transform with him.

Ashley Edward Miller serves as showrunner and executive producer of DOTA: Dragon's Blood. The animation comes from MIR. Ryu Ki Hyun is co-executive producer. There are eight total episodes to binge stream along with your binge drinking right now on Netflix.