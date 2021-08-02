Disney favorite, Dove Cameron, has had a few roles in Marvel movies, whether providing a voice over for an animated character or her minor role in Agents of SHIELD, back when it was thought to be part of the MCU, but that doesn't mean she wouldn't be happy to take on another Marvel role in the future if one was to be offered to her. While once a favorite to play Sabrina Spellman in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix, Cameron has had plenty of success in the likes of Disney's Descendants, and is currently filming The CW's Powerpuff Girls live action series, so she is certainly no stranger to the world of comic book adaptations. Could that mean a new Marvel adventure is in the cards for the youngster's bright future?

While talking to Popculture when promoting her latest appearance in the musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, Cameron said that she is always being asked about playing comic book characters. "I can't get them off me," she said. "I got them beating them down at my door. Yeah. I mean, listen - I'm a huge Marvel geek. That's another thing where that would just be a dream for me. I'm a big action geek, and a big comic book geek and the idea of being a part of any sort of Marvel franchise in any way is something that's highly attractive to me. So if I even have the opportunity, yeah, I would jump at it, sure."

The actress, who is known for her Disney-linked roles, has appeared a number of times in the Marvel world that lies beyond the MCU. She voiced Gwen Stacy in an episode of Ultimate Spider-Man, and voiced Ghost Spider in Marvel Rising: Initiation and three Marvel Rising specials between 2018 and 2019. She had a role as Ruby Hale in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD's fifth season and despite her character dying in the series, the fact that Marvel seems to have negated away from the events of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. being included in the MCU, there is no reason why she could not yet appear in the "real" Marvel timeline.

Cameron's latest outing in Schmigadoon! sees her appearing with Cecily Strong, Alan Cumming, Kristen Chenoweth and Keegan-Michael Key, in a series created for Apple TV+ by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. It is directed by Barry Sonnenfeld who is best known as the director of the 90s Addams Family movies. The story sees a young couple on a backpacking trip accidentally find themselves in the magical town of Schmigadoon, a place trapped inside a Golden Age musical.

Twenty-five year old Cameron has made quite an impact since entering the industry via the Disney Channel in 2007, having won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming for her dual titular roles in Liv and Maddie. As well as appearing in three Descendants movies for Disney, and an animated spin off, Cameron has also released a number of singles from her various productions which have entered the Billboard Charts. Only time will tell if Cameron manages to get her return to the Marvel fold, but one thing for certain is that her career is bright either way. This news comes to us from Comicbook.