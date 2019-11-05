Spend your holidays with the Crawley family this year. Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture is coming home for Thanksgiving on Digital starting November 26. It will then be released on Blu-ray and DVD just in time for Christmas, arriving in stores and retail shops on December 17 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Straight from the theaters and filled to the brim with must-see bonus features, Downton Abbey:The Motion Picture is the perfect holiday gift for fans of all ages. The global sensation hailed as "a grand, cinematic experience" (Mike Reyes, Cinemablend) welcomes fans back for a spectacular homecoming. Earning an "A" CinemaScore, the film, which is celebrated by critics as "a true love letter to the fans" (Catalina Combs, Black Girl Nerds), arrives just in time for the holiday season with a broad variety of bonus features, including exclusive conversations with the cast, deleted scenes and a series recap that whisks audiences away to a world of grandeur.

Based on Carnival Films' Emmy award-winning television series Downton Abbey, the feature Downton Abbey:The Motion Picture sees the original cast return, alongside a host of newcomers. The incredible ensemble cast been applauded by critics as "funny and charming as ever" (Caroline Siede, The A.V. Club). The film chronicles the Crawley family one year after the conclusion of the series, as they prepare for the most important moment of their lives: an impending visit from the Royal Family.

Join the glitz, glamour and spectacle as the special visit unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue on the fan-favorite family and its staff members. Lauded as "a delight" (Stephanie Zacharek, TIME), the film comes from the series screenwriter and producer Julian Fellowes, and producers Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.

The motion picture will also be available in a Deluxe Limited Edition, featuring the Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital Code, presented in exclusive packaging along with a collectible photo book and recipe cards. Available only while supplies last, this special offering is the must-own gift for any Downton Abbey fan or to add to your own collection.

BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL BONUS FEATURES:

• Deleted Scenes

• Cast Conversations - Exclusive roundtable interviews with the cast.

• Upstairs Cast

• Downstairs Cast

• The Royal Visit - A look at how the royal visit proved to be an ambitious event both on and behind the camera.

• True to the Twenties - Fans of DOWNTON ABBEY are charmed by the sheer grandeur of the aristocracy in the early 20th century. Learn how DOWNTON ABBEY maintains a reputation of being true to the time period.

• Welcome to Downton Abbey - A behind-the-scenes look at the grandeur of Highclere Castle and how it serves as a cornerstone in the Downton Abbey franchise.

*Available only on Blu-ray™ and iTunes