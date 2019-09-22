Downton Abbey was easily able to swoop in and take the number one spot this weekend. The popular TV series continued its story on the big screen with much of the original cast involved and earned $31 million, which was more than enough to dominate this weekend and exceeded original expectations. Downton Abbey finds itself in theaters three years after the massively popular series ended on the small screen. The movie also gained the biggest opening of all time for specialty distributor Focus Features.

Brad Pitt's Ad Astra took the second spot this weekend after earning $19.2 million. The movie was able to perform just above expectations for its debut, while Rambo: Last Blood, which was the predicted frontrunner, fell below expectations majorly. Sylvester Stallone was only able to scrounge up $19 million for the highly anticipated sequel, while initial estimates had it over $21 million. However, early negative reviews seem to have hurt its opening weekend, including from Rambo creator David Morrell, who said that he was "embarrassed" to have his name attached to it. While the number could change by tomorrow, it looks like the last Rambo installment will remain at number three.

Andres Muschietti's IT Chapter Two fell from number one at the box office to number four this weekend after bringing in $17.2 million. The horror sequel has not been able to scare up the same numbers as the first installment, but it will more than likely see a bump in business as Halloween approaches. Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers was able to take the fifth position this week after earning $17 million. While the movie is doing well domestically, it was recently banned in Malaysia for some of the sexual content.

Related: The Crawley Family Returns in Downton Abbey Movie Character Posters

Disney's Lion King remake took the sixth spot this weekend. Jon Favreau's adaptation was able to bring in an additional $2.57 million, which brings its grand total to $1.6 billion globally. As of this writing, the remake is the seventh highest grossing movie of all time. Good Boys fell out of the top five for the first time since hitting theaters six weeks ago. The comedy took the seventh spot after taking in $2.51 million.

Action thriller Angel has Fallen was able to secure the eighth position this weekend after bringing in $2.4 million. The movie has made just over $118 million globally since hitting theaters five weeks ago. Elsewhere, Overcomer took the ninth spot, while the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw took number ten. The movies brought in $1.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

1 Downton Abbey 2 Ad Astra 3 Rambo: Last Blood 4 IT Chapter Two 5 Hustlers 6 The Lion King 7 Good Boys 8 Angel Has Fallen 9 Overcomer 10 Hobbs & Shaw