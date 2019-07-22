As the summer movie season begins to wind down, we can't help but be excited for some of this fall's biggest releases. And one of the most anticipated movies of the Oscar season is surely Downton Abbey. The classic TV show is getting the big screen treatment, and it's sure to be an elegant affair. Today, we have the final U.S. one-sheet for this continuation of the saga, which splits The Crawleys and their staff apart.

From Focus Features and Carnival comes the first ever movie based on the hugely popular Downton Abbey TV series, which ran on PBS here in the states. The feature length adventure will only be in theaters, kicking off its run on September 20, 2019, helping kick Oscar season into high gear. Most movies based on popular TV shows seldom go onto garner awards attention, but Downton Abbey is a very different beast.

This fall, the worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey, becomes a grand motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast.

Michael Engler is directing Downton Abbey from a script written by Julian Fellowes. Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge, Julian Fellowes produce the movie. And it is full of returning faces, along with a few newcomers. The truly epic ensemble cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton.

During its small screen run, Downton Abbey collected 3 Golden Globes and 6 Prime Time Emmys. So its chances at scoring an Oscar or two are pretty decent. The film will go full-on widescreen to enhance the theatrical experience. The original TV show was shot in 16:9, but the movie will be presented in the scope aspect ratio of 2.39:1.

Related: Downton Abbey Movie Begins Production

It is expected that a final trailer will be premiering here shortly. This latest poster comes to us direct from Focus Features and offers a fresh look at that truly remarkable group of actors that have been gathered for this big screen experience.