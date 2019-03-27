Focus Features has released four elegant Downton Abbey teaser posters. The highly anticipated movie hits theaters in September after a few years of rumors and speculation. The project was officially announced in July 2018 as a continuation of the hit TV series, which ran from 2010 to 2015. The series is set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey, from the years 1912 and 1926, depicting the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants. Real-life events in history have an effect on the characters, including the Titanic and World War I.

The Downton Abbey posters feature Mary (Michelle Dockery), Edith (Laura Carmichael), Andy (Michael C. Fox), and Thomas Barrow (Rob James-Collier). Each of the four posters says, "We've Been Expecting You," and they all look pretty posh. That tagline could be a play on words for how long fans have had to wait for the big screen continuation of the beloved TV series. But, it really hasn't been that long, especially considering that some projects take a lot longer than four years to hit theaters.

In addition to Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Rob James-Collier, and Michael C. Fox, the Downton Abbey movie also stars Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Hugh Bonneville, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton. The movie was written by series creator Julian Fellowes and is directed by Michael Engler. So far, we have only been treated to one teaser, but the new character posters could indicate that a new trailer is on the way.

Downton Abbey takes place in the fall of 1927, a year after the events of the series. There's a mysterious event being held at the estate that is teased in the character posters. As to what that event is, that's anyone's guess at the moment. Story details have been kept under wraps for months now. Alan Leech teases that the Downton Abbey movie is "a big, epic story that's definitely going to fill the big screen." Leech said that they were initially worried about trying to fil the big screen, but he feels that they have accomplished their goal.

The Downton Abbey TV series took home 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, and had 69 Emmy nominations in total, making the show the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys, even earning a Special BAFTA award and a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show along the way. The show became a world-wide phenomenon, which makes the wait for the movie a bit harder to handle. Game of Thrones fans have had to wait nearly two years for the final season, so this wait is not unprecedented. You can check out the Downton Abbey character posters below, thanks to Focus Features.