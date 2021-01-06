Would-be burglars allegedly tried to break into Dr. Dre's home on Wednesday morning, but the good news is it's looking like the hip hop mogul will be okay. On Monday, Dr. Dre was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was immediately taken to the ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was said to be stable and lucid as doctors were performing tests to determine what had led to the bleeding, and as the world-ramous rapper recovered, he was flooded with countless messages of support from both fans and those that knew him.

Fortunately, Dr. Dre now seems to be preparing to head back home, so things are looking very good for him at this time. Taking to Instagram, Dre posted an update to let people know that he was feeling much better and that his release from the hospital is imminent. From the post:

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Among those to offer their support for Dre during his time in the ICU was Ice Cube. Together, Dre and Cube were a part of the Cube posted a photo of himself alongside Dre and asked his followers to send their love and prayers "to the homie Dr. Dre." The post garnered over 238k likes and nearly 30k retweets.

The new year is already proving to be absolutely insane for Dr. Dre. To make matters worse, a group of would-be burglars also attempted to break into his home. TMZ reports that four men were casing Dre's property at around 2 a.m. when they were spotted by security. The men fled the scene but were found and arrested soon after by responding police officers. It is assumed that the alleged burglars saw a window of opportunity to break inside knowing that Dre wasn't home, but didn't count on security watching the place.

Online, fans are weighing in on the arrests, with one tweet reading, "People really are disgusting man. someone tried to rob Dr. Dre while he's in the hospital for a brain aneurysm. Sad."

people really are disgusting man. someone tried to rob Dr. Dre while he's in the hospital for a brain aneurysm. sad — drew ☿ (@Drasqi) January 6, 2021

"Somebody tried to rob Dr Dre house last night while he was damn near dying. Crab ass mfs," another tweet states. For everything else that has gone wrong for him lately, it's got to be good for Dre to receive so much support from his fans.

Somebody tried to rob Dr Dre house last night while he was damn near dying. Crab ass mfs 🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/9s4gThB7qq — G Phresh Beats 🇩🇲 (@THEREALGPHRESH) January 6, 2021

Given the failed burglary attempt, his ongoing legal battle with his wife, and suffering a brain aneurysm this week, it hasn't been a very good year so far for Dr. Dre. Here's to hoping he'll be back out of the hospital very soon and able to move on with his life as best he can. Details of the foiled burglary at Dre's home come to us from TMZ, and the update on the rapper's health was posted by Dr. Dre on Instagram.