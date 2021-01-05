Hip hop mogul Dr. Dre is in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm. According to TMZ, sources close to Dre say he was rushed by ambulance to the hospital after suffering the aneurysm on Monday and was taken directly to the ICU, where he remains as of Tuesday evening. Dre is also said to be "stable and lucid" and is undergoing a battery of tests to determine what caused the bleeding.

On social media, fans are concerned about Dre's condition and they're sending along their well wishes for a speedy recovery. One tweet from a fan reads, "Praying for Dr. Dre man...we can't lose him. We just can't. One of the key figures in the West Coast and in Hip Hop My thoughts are with him and his family right now."

Another fan tweet says, "Regardless of Dr. Dre's controversial past, he is one of the founding fathers of what we all embrace today. There's no rapper that we praise as great that hasn't been inspired by him. Pray for Hip Hop's doctor."

"Don't get me wrong but with the sombre start to the year already if Dr Dre doesn't make it through I might not speak for a few days outta sheer 2021 frustration," says another fan.

Dre's personal friends are asking for prayers to be sent his way at this time as well. Ice Cube, who rapped alongside Dre in N.W.A, posted a photo of the two together on Twitter. "Send your love and prayers to the home Dr. Dre," Cube writes in the caption.

A rapper, producer, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre is the founder of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics and was previously a co-owner of Death Row Records. Dre's rap career includes breaking out with the gangsta rap group N.W.A. alongside the late Eazy-E. Oddly enough, Dre is now at the same hospital his fellow N.W.A. rapper Eazy-E died in in 1995.

Dre has found even greater success as a producer which includes discovering big names like Eminem and 50 Cent. Still, he has been planning to release more music of his own. In November, Page Kennedy tweeted that he was listening to a new album recently put together by Dre and that Eminem was featured. Last year, Dre and Eminem also released the latter's new album Music to Be Murdered By, which the pair produced together.

Lately, Dre has been in the midst of a bitter divorce with his wife Nicole Young, with whom he's been married since 1996. Young filed for divorce last year and is asking for $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million for attorney fees. She has also asked for the judge to reject the prenuptial agreement she signed in 1996, arguing that Dre had ripped it up early in their marriage - a claim Dre denies. There was a hearing scheduled on Wednesday on both issues, but Dre's condition will likely cause a continuance. This news comes to us from TMZ.