Dr. Dre is reportedly still in the Intensive Care Unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The legendary rapper/producer/entrepreneur suffered a brain aneurysm last week. Dre last updated fans five days ago on social media. "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," he said. "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center are reportedly still running tests on Dr. Dre, aka Andre Romelle Young. Sources close to Dr. Dre say he's still in ICU as the doctors perform their tests and that he remains there as a precautionary measure. It is unclear what caused the aneurysm in the first place and the doctors are observing him in order to make sure that he does not suffer another aneurysm. It's also unclear if he has gone in for surgery since arriving at the famed hospital.

Dr. Dre suffered the brain Aneurysm at his home in the Pacific Palisades last Monday. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. According to medical professionals, brain aneurysms result in death around 50% of the time, while "two thirds go on to suffer some sort of permanent neurological deficit." For now, it is unclear how Dr. Dre is doing in the hospital, though his update seemed very optimistic. We'll just have to hope that he provides his fans with another update in the coming days.

Dr. Dre came to prominence as one of the founding members of legendary hip hop group N.W.A. He provided the beats and rapped alongside Eazy-E, Ice Cube, Arabian Prince, MC Ren, and DJ Yella. The group formed in 1987 and quickly gained a following in the Southern California area, but blew up to international fame in 1989 with the release of Straight Outta Compton. The band later splintered and the members went solo. Dre went on to release The Chronic in 1992 and helped launch the careers of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Warren G, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, The Game, and many more. In addition to his production and rapping talents, Dre is known for being a successful entrepreneur.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center isn't just known for giving patients extraordinary care. It is also a part of hip hop history. Eazy-E, former N.W.A. member with Dr. Dre, passed away there in 1995 at the age of 31 from AIDS complications. At the time, the hospital was receiving up to 2,500 calls a day from distraught fans. In 2005 and 2006, producer J Dilla edited his legendary Donuts record at the Los Angeles hospital before his death. Now, hip hop fans are hoping that it will the hospital where Dr. Dre makes a full recovery and returns home. TMZ was the first to report on Dr. Dre still being in ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.