Topps, the exclusive trading card partner of the MLB, is launching a limited edition collectible card featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci. The card will commemorate Fauci's recent opening day pitch that kicked off the Major League Baseball season. The card captures Dr. Fauci, donning a Nationals jersey, hat, and face mask, firing a "strong effort to the plate," signaling the official start of the 2020 regular season as the Washington Nationals took on the New York Yankees on July 23.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been an important voice within the current administration during the quarantine and lockdown. To honor that, the Nationals let him kick off the MLB season. While the pitch itself certainly wasn't perfect, the moment was big for Fauci and the country. The card, which we've included for you to check out, comes with the following text printed on the back.

"Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and ardent Washington Nationals fan, signaled the official start of the 2020 MLB Regular season by throwing out the first pitch before the Nationals took on the Yankees on Thursday evening. The 79-year-old Brooklyn native, donning a Nationals jersey, hat and face mask, fired a strong effort to the plate before the Nationals took the field."

It took a lot of planning to get the Baseball season going safely. Major sporting events were among the first things canceled back in March. While the season will be abbreviated, and without fans in the stands, it is the first major sporting organization to resume since the lockdown started. So having Anthony Fauci throw out the first pitch is a moment that will be enshrined in the history books. The MLB, in a statement, had this to say.

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country... throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title."

As mentioned, the pitch itself wasn't ideal. It went wide and missed the plate, with videos of the pitch circulating on social media after the fact. Though this is something that Anthony Fauci was aware of, and seemed to have a sense of humor about. In an interview with The Washington Post following the pitch, Fauci addressed the mishap, making light of the situation.

"It went in the wrong direction. I joked around after and said I used to be a shortstop when I played ball as a young boy and I thought I was supposed to throw to first base."

The card will be available this afternoon, July 24, for 24-hours only. The card retails for $9.99 and is available exclusively through the official Topps website as part of the Topps NOW collection. The line captures legendary moments throughout the 2020 MLB season. Those interested in picking one up for themselves can head on over to Topps.com.