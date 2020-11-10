A piece of cinematic history is going up for auction. James Bond's Walther PPK from Dr. No, which was used by Sean Connery on screen, is being sold. The deactivated pistol is one of the most identifiable pieces of iconography from the Bond franchise, which all started with the 1962 movie that introduced us to Connery's 007. Now, a piece of Bond's history will end up in the hands of one lucky fan who has a lot of disposable income.

The Walther PP from Dr. No will be included as part of the Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood auction, which kicks off on December 3. The James Bond prop is billed as the marquee highlight of the event. The item is expected to fetch as much as $200,000. Though, given the recent passing of Sean Connery, it is not hard to imagine that price going up. The listing confirms that Connery did indeed use this particular gun throughout the movie.

"In the cinematic debut of the character of James Bond, Connery uses this hero weapon throughout the film and helped to establish and define the character that has been featured in books, films, and other media for the past nearly six decades."

The event will include nearly 600 artifacts taken from the vaults and production archives of Hollywood movies, covering the Golden Age of Hollywood to modern box office classics. It is promised that the auction will include pieces rarely seen, or ones that are coming to the auction block for the first time. Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions, had this to say.

"The silhouette of 007 holding this gun would go on to become the James Bond franchise's most iconic image and one of the most recognizable pop culture references of all time. We are honored to include his Walther PP Pistol as our auction's headlining item along with hundreds of other historical memorabilia from Hollywood's greatest classic films and television series."

Sir Sean Connery was the first to bring Ian Flemming's 007 to life on the big screen. Dr. No, directed by Terence Young, was a massive hit in its day, which spawned the James Bond franchise that is still going today. No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's fifth entry in the series, is in the can and set to hit theaters next year. Connery, who died at the age of 90 last month, portrayed Bond several more times in From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, and once somewhat unofficially, in Never Say Never Again.

There are many recognizable bits of iconography from the franchise, such as the Aston Martin DB5, many of Q's gadgets and all of Bond's watches over the years, among other things. But the Walther PPK is easily one of the character's most recognizable on-screen tools. And this is the one that started it all. Those interested in bidding on 007's gun, or anything else from the auction, can head on over to JuliensAuctions.com.