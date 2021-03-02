Dr. Oz reportedly saved a man's life at a New Jersey airport, at one point even using a defibrillator to shock the man back to reality. TMZ reports that the incident occurred Monday night at the Newark airport when an unidentified man collapsed face down at the baggage claim area. The television doctor and host of The Dr. Oz Show just happened to be closeby, springing into action to help the man until paramedics could arrive.

As Mehmet Oz told TMZ, he quickly began performing CPR when he noticed that the victim had no pulse, was turning a horrible color, and had foam coming out of his mouth. Clearing the man's airway with the help of a Port Authority police officer, Dr. Oz was then given a defibrillator which he used to shock the man at the highest voltage possible. The jolt worked, restoring the victim's heartbeat and keeping him stable until he could be transported to a local hospital.

A crowd of onlookers saw the entire situation unfold with Oz and the officer essentially bringing the victim back to life after he had flatlined. At the time of the incident, Dr. Oz had also only identified himself as a doctor, and the officer helping him hadn't realized he was working with a celebrity to save the victim's life. It is believed that the victim, a 60-year-old man, suffered a heart attack and he is currently recovering at a New Jersey hospital as he awaits test results. Oz is also in touch with the man's wife, who was traveling with him at the time of the incident, to stay updated on his condition.

Oz has since addressed the incident on Twitter. As the doctor writes, "Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived @EWRairport . I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man's airway. Thankfully, the airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life."

As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator. — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 2, 2021

After frequently appearing as a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Oz was given his own series when The Dr. Oz Show launched in 2009. The show presents segments with Oz speaking on health, wellness, and medical information, sometimes delving into true crime stories and interviews with celebrity special guests. Still going strong, the show has garnered nine Daytime Emmy Awards during its run. It has previously been renewed through season 14, taking it through the 2022-23 season.

On his Twitter account, Dr. Oz also posted a link to an article from his website detailing how to perform CPR for anyone else whoever finds themselves in a similar situation. The process doesn't take long to learn and could very well make the difference in saving somebody's life one day. You can read more at DoctorOz.com. This news comes to us from TMZ.