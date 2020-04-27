Marvel movie star Sebastian Stan is lobbying to next take on the role of one of history's most iconic villains, as the actor has offered to play Count Dracula in the vampire's upcoming movie from Blumhouse.

Starting with Leigh Whannell's take on The Invisible Man this year, Blumhouse has taken the reins of Universal's movie monsters with plans to reboot each of the classic villains with all-new movies. As The Invisible Man turned out to be a big success, the studio is moving forward with its other projects, which includes hiring Karyn Kusama to direct a new Dracula movie.

Previously, Sebastian Stan worked with Kusama when he starred in the 2018 movie Destroyer, which Kusama also directed. Last month, it was announced that Kusama had signed on to helm the next Dracula movie for Blumhouse, and Stan saw an opportunity to toss his name into the hat when it comes to casting the titular vampire. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter this week, Stan revealed he's already let Kusama know he'd be available, but it also appears production delays in Hollywood could delay the casting process. From the interview:

"I already emailed her about that. I said, 'You know I'm from Romania, right?' and she goes, 'Yes, yes, it's very early - and there's a [freeze on movie productions right now]. Hopefully, we'll see you in four years."

If Stan gets his way and is cast as Dracula, he would be the latest in a long, long line of actors to do so from the dozens of portrayals we've seen in years past. Some of the most famous performances of Dracula include Bela Lugosi in the 1931 Dracula adaptation, Christopher Lee in the classic Hammer Horror movies, Gary Oldman in 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Leslie Nielsen in a comedic take on the tale called Dracula: Dead and Loving It. More recently, the iconic vampire was played by Claes Bang in a BBC One and Netflix miniseries released at the start of the year.

Stan is very well known for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role which he first began playing in the 2011 movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He has since reprised the role in many other MCU movies, most recently appearing in last year's Avengers: Endgame. Stan will continue to play Bucky in the upcoming Marvel television series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney Plus, and while that's been reported to arrive sometime in 2020, all of the release delays for other projects we're seeing at this time makes it impossible to know for sure when we'll be seeing the new show premiering on the streaming service.

It's certainly not hard to imagine Stan as Dracula, but with no telling how soon the project will even begin production, it could take some time before we find out who will ultimately be playing the vampire in the upcoming movie. For what it's worth, Stan's fans seem to be on board with the idea as well. You can read the full interview with Stan at The Hollywood Reporter.