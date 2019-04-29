Dracula actors Gary Oldman and Luke Evans posed for a photo together posted on the latter's Twitter account, and it's a real treat for big fans of vampire movies. Of course, both actors have portrayed the iconic vampire in unconnected movies, each offering vastly different performances for the character. Captioned as "When Dracula met Dracula," the actors are shown bearing their teeth for the camera, with Evans actually wearing prop fangs. As seriously as the two played the roles in their respective movies, it's amusing to see the two of them together enjoying their reminiscing over previously playing the same monster in their movie careers.

Luke Evans and Gary Oldman were likely working on the upcoming movie Dreamland when the photo was snapped, as Evans inserted a hashtag referencing the movie on his tweeted photo. Written and directed by Nicholas Jarecki, Dreamland will also star Evangeline Lilly, Armie Hammer, Veronica Ferres, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, and Lily-Rose Depp. Described as an "opioid thriller," the movie will tell three connected stories about drug use and its effect on those who become addicted to it. No release date has yet been officially attached to the movie, which is currently in production.

Oldman's fan favorite performance as Dracula came in Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 movie Bram Stoker's Dracula. As the title suggests, the movie is based on the classic Bram Stoker novel. It tells the story of young lawyer Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) arriving at Dracula's castle to finalise a land deal, only for the infamous vampire to imprison him. Fascinated with Harker's fiancée Mina (Winona Ryder), Dracula sets out to seduce her, believing her to be a reincarnation of his deceased bride. Oldman's performance as the titular vampire is still considered to be one of the very best movie versions of Dracula. Along with Oldman, Reeves, and Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, and Sadie Frost also star. The movie was a tremendous hit, earning over $215 million on a $40 million budget.

Evans wouldn't portray the classic movie monster himself until over two decades later, starring as Dracula in 2013's Dracula Untold. Dominic Cooper, Sarah Gadon, Art Parkinson, and Charles Dance join Evans in the cast. The movie does not use Bram Stoker's Dracula for inspiration, instead creating an entirely new origin story of the character. In this movie, Dracula is actually Vlad the Impaler, and he becomes a vampire deliberately in an effort to protect his family. Needless to say it's a bit far removed from every other version of Dracula we've seen in the past. Ultimately, the movie made over $217 million on a $70 million budget, making it highly profitable as well.

With Blumhouse aiming to give the classic Universal Monsters all new movies, it seems we'll see Dracula back on the big screen soon enough. Likely, another new actor will be stepping into the iconic horror role, joining Evans and Oldman in the elite club of big screen Draculas. For now, however, Blumhouse is setting their sights on rebooting The Invisible Man with Elizabeth Banks in a starring role. You can take a look at the photo of Evans and Oldman together below.