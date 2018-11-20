Hammer Horror fans rejoice! Dracula: Prince of Darkness is getting a proper fully loaded 4K blu-ray collector's edition release from Scream Factory this December.

Christopher Lee's second outing as the eponymous Dracula pushes the cinematic boundaries of graphic gore and terror in this 1966 Hammer Films classic. Available as a Collector's Edition Blu-ray December 18th from Scream Factory, this ghoulish tale from Hammer's golden era includes both the UK and US version of the film and a new 4K scan of the US version of the interpositive from the 20th Century Fox vaults, as well as brand-new bonus features including a new audio commentary with author Troy Howarth, a new audio commentary with filmmaker Constantine Nasr and writer/producer Steve Haberman, and much more!

Four English tourists find themselves stranded in the mysterious village of Karlsbad, a sinister and remote place with a deadly, dark legend. Their journey leads them to an abandoned castle where a nightmarish destiny awaits them: an evil in need of resurrection, a blood-craving beast known only as Count Dracula, Prince of Darkness (Christopher Lee, The Lord Of The Rings films, Wicker Man).

Dracula Prince of Darkness Bonus Features:

• Two Versions! The UK version and the U.S. version

• NEW 4K scan of US version of the interpositive from the 20th Century Fox vaults

• NEW audio commentary with author Troy Howarth

• NEW audio commentary with filmmaker Constantine Nasr and writer/producer Steve Haberman

• Audio commentary with cast members Christopher Lee, Suzan Farmer, Francis Matthews, Barbara Shelley

• World of Hammer episode "Dracula and the Undead"

• Back to Black - The Making of Dracula: Prince of Darkness

• Super 8mm Behind-the-Scenes footage

• Theatrical Trailers

• Still Gallery

Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com.