With the recent The Invisible Man currently being seen, and loved, by audiences and critics alike, the question lingers as to what horror-movie maestro Leigh Whannell will do next. Well, if he gets his way it will be a modern-day set reboot of the legendary Dracula. The director has stated that he would like to bring some of the similar techniques he used with The Invisible Man to bring the iconic vampire back to the big screen.

"I think I would try to get at the essence of what makes Dracula scary, which is, to me, what makes Dracula scary is his lack of mercy. The fact that he might pretend... Like, he's not a romantic. He needs to drink blood. What parallels in life can you think of that equate to someone without mercy. It's a psychopath, right? A psychopath... So to have this conversation with you, I'm spitballing here, I would take the character right back to that and be like, I'm going to make the psychopath version of this. The person who just doesn't give a f***. Maybe he drinks blood but beyond that, there's no capes, there's no lightning, there's no fog, no wolves. It's just a psychopath who drinks blood."

Now, it should be noted that he at no point suggests that he is working on anything related to Dracula, but it certainly sounds like he has given the prospect some thought. Whannell would strip away a lot of the elements that are now heavily associated with the character, such as capes and fog, and focus more on the merciless tendencies that would come with being an immortal creature of the night.

Leigh Whannell is fast-becoming the horror's most valuable player, having contributed several movies to the genre over the last several years. Whannell is most known for co-creating the Saw franchise with James Wan, as well as writing and acting in all four of the Insidious movies. Whannell made his directorial debut in 2015 with Insidious: Chapter 3, before directing the brilliant Upgrade back in 2018.

With the death of the Dark Universe, there has been a newfound interest in rebooting movies featuring the classic horror monsters, with The Invisible Man just the beginning. The most recent interpretation of Dracula featured Claes Bang as Count Dracula and aired first on the BBC last Christmas before streaming on Netflix.

The series was incredibly well-received by critics, but not so much by audiences, and so continues the struggle to successfully bring the gothic-icon to the big screen. There have, of course, been several highlights including 1922's Nosferatu and Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula, but frankly is Whannell wants to do it then the studio should just give it to him.

Leigh Whannel signed a deal With Blumhouse for more movies and TV series over the weekend. With Universal no doubt planning to continue their rebooting of the classic monsters, The Invisible Man will only be the beginning is Whannell gets his way. So far, The Invisible Man is doing incredibly well, making the idea of him tackling Dracula infinitely more exciting and likely. This comes to us from Bloody Disgsuting.