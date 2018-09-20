Dragnet arrived in 1987 to become one of the biggest hits of that year. It paired Dan Aykroyd doing a spot on impersonation of Joe Friday with comedy golden boy Tom Hanks, and it turned out to be one of the 80s most beloved movies. Now, it comes home on Blu-ray this October.

The Shout! Select Blu-Ray features a new 4K HD scan, and arresting bonus features including a new interview with co-star Alexandra Paul and audio commentary; consumers ordering directly from shoutfactory.com will receive a free 18x24 poster featuring brand new artwork that is deliciously 80s.

This is the city ... and only Dan Aykroyd and Tom Hanks can save it in Dragnet, a hilarious box-office blockbuster paying homage to the famed original police dramas of the '50s and '60s. A contemporary and uproarious update of one of the best-known police procedurals of all time, Dragnet: Collector's Edition from Shout! Factory delivers a criminally funny viewing experience on a special edition Blu-ray loaded with arresting bonus features, and those are just the facts, m'am!

Aykroyd is at his comedic best as the namesake nephew of Detective Sgt. Joe Friday (originally played by Joe Webb). Like his no-nonsense uncle, he's a blue-suited, by-the-rules Los Angeles cop who's forced to reluctantly team up with the footloose, wisecracking Pep Streebek (Hanks). Ordered to investigate a seemingly unrelated series of bizarre ritual killings and robberies, they eventually uncover a dastardly plot by an underground pagan group to undermine all authority in Los Angeles. Can this mistmatched duo rescue the City of Angels from the machinations of a power-mad Reverend and corrupt Police Commissioners before it's too late? Harry Morgan ("M.A.S.H.") reprises his original TV series role as Bill Gannon; co-stars adding to the hijinks and hilarity include Dabney Coleman, Christopher Plummer and Alexandra Paul.

Though the names have been changed to protect the innocent, Shout! Factory is guilty as charged for creating a criminally good line-up of bonus features including a brand new interview with co-star Alexandra Paul entitled "A Quiet Evening in the Company of Connie Swail" and new audio commentary from pop culture historian Russell Dyball. Additionally, consumers interested in intercepting the Blu-ray prior to its retail parole, can order the collector's edition directly from shoutfactory.com; the Collector's Edition will ship two weeks early and, while supplies last, will include a free 18x24 rolled poster featuring brand new artwork.

Special Features:

• NEW "A Quiet Evening in the Company of Connie Swail": An Interview With Co-Star Alexandra Paul

• NEW Audio Commentary with Pop Culture Historian Russell Dyball

• "Just the Facts!": A Promotional Look at Dragnet with Dan Aykroyd and Tom Hanks

with Dan Aykroyd and Tom Hanks • Original Theatrical Trailers & Promos

• Photo Gallery

You can check out the original new artwork for Dragnet direct from Shout Factory. Then you can hurry and pre-order so you don't miss out on all the car chases, laughs and Pagan rituals that Dragnet has to offer.