It's time to get super excited Dragon Ball fans. A new movie is coming this winter. And it's going to blast holes through the cineplex wall. Today, we have a super new look at the latest animated adventure for Goku and pals with the latest Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer.

Funimation has issued an all-new trailer for their hotly-anticipated animated feature Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which depicts Goku and Vegeta going head-to-head against the legendary Super Saiyan Broly. The movie will launch in select theaters on January 16, 2019. A legacy lies in wait, a deadly power is awakening, the legendary Super Saiyan Broly is here!

Goku and his friends will face their deadliest challenge yet when they experience the power and might of Broly. Will they have enough strength to protect their home or will it take everything and everyone they have to stand against this unshakeable force? Experience the new power level in the latest movie from the Dragon Ball Super story!

It was announced this summer that Funimation Films had acquired the theatrical rights to the new Dragon Ball Super movie. This is the twentieth film in the Dragon Ball franchise and is based on the story, screenplay and character designs of original creator Akira Toriyama. Funimation also secured the home entertainment, video on demand and broadcast rights to the film.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly follows the events of the hit anime series Dragon Ball Super, the first new Dragon Ball storyline from original creator Akira Toriyama in more than 18 years. Since premiering in summer 2015, Dragon Ball Super has propelled the popularity of the franchise globally, with both lifelong fans and a new generation of children and teens. The last Dragon Ball film, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F' (2015), was a box office hit, grossing $8M in North America to become the first independent film to make the Top 10 list of highest grossing anime films domestically.

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly hitting theaters in January, Funimation is bringing out the big guns in promoting the movie, quite literally. This Thanksgiving, Goku will appear in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade as one of the giant floats drifting down the street. The giant character balloon is 70 feet wide, 36 feet wide, and 56 feet tall. Quite the menacing presence for the holidays. This gigantic Goku will soar over the streets of New York City with the assistance of more than 100 balloon handlers during the annual holiday parade. Goku will join the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Snoopy, Big Bird, and other classic characters on Thanksgiving Day. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be the 92nd anniversary of the New York City event. You'll be able to see this monstrosity for yourself on November 22, if you can get yourself out of bed early enough.

You can enjoy the all-new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly direct from Funimation. Be sure to check out this exciting anime adventure when it hits a theater near you this winter.