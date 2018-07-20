After announcing that Dragon Ball Super: Broly was heading for a U.S. release date, we now have the first trailer. The International version arrived a few days before the English language version dropped during the big panel at yesterday's Comic-Con. Now you can watch as Goku battles a powerful Saiyan in footage that is sure to get any fan excited.

Returning to U.S. and Canadian theaters is Earth's mightiest Saiyan Goku. Last week, Funimation made the announcement that they were bringing the new Dragon Balll Super to American fans. Now, we have a look at the 20th film in the Dragon Ball franchise. The movie is based on the script, story and character designs bestowed upon the world by original creator, the iconic Akira Toriyama.

The distribution agreement between producer Toei Animation and the film's international distributor Twentieth Century Fox, Funimation insure the home entertainment, video on demand and broadcast rights to the film. This latest agreement continues the 22-year long partnership between Toei Animation and Funimation, which has let the global success and pop culture status of the Dragon Ball franchise thrive for decades. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit American and Canadian theaters in January 2019. The exact dates will be announced in the coming weeks

Funimation is now a proud sponsor of the Dragon Ball North America Tour 2018. Bandai Collectibles announced the tour earlier this year. The massive event will cross a total of seven cities in the states and Canada. Everything kicks off this weekend at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con. There was a special panel for the film yesterday that featured key contributors to the film as well as celebrity fans. Said Gen Fukunaga, CEO and President of Funimation.

"We are excited to be partnering with Toei Animation and Twentieth Century Fox on the theatrical release of 'Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The Dragon Ball North America Tour is really just the beginning. We have some big surprises in store for Dragon Ball fans of all ages. With the success of the last two Dragon Ball movies and the tremendous popularity of 'Dragon Ball Super,' we know that this theatrical event will deliver all the excitement that Dragon Ball fans have come to expect."

Dragon Ball Super: Broly follows the events of the hit anime series Dragon Ball Super, the first new Dragon Ball storyline from original creator Akira Toriyama in more than 18 years. Since premiering in summer 2015, Dragon Ball Super has propelled the popularity of the franchise globally, with both lifelong fans and a new generation of children and teens. The last Dragon Ball film, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F' (2015), was a box office hit, grossing $8M in North America to become the first independent film to make the Top 10 list of highest grossing anime films domestically.

You can check out the first Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer here following its big Comic-Con debut. It's a high flying adventure that is sure to get any Dragon Ball Super fan pumped and ready for the release in January.