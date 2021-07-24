If you were wanting more Dragon Ball in your life, you are in luck as plans for a new Dragon Ball Super movie were announced to the world. It was also announced that Akira Toriyama would be heavily involved once again. During yesterday's [email protected], The official Dragon Ball site revealed the title of the new movie, new character designs and visuals. This all arrived during a panel for the animated adventure coming in 2022.

The title of the new Dragon Ball Super movie has been announced! New character design art by Akira Toriyama and even our first look at the movie's visuals have also been revealed at the [email protected] 2021 Dragon Ball panel!#dragonballhttps://t.co/qDfPBQ0FuLpic.twitter.com/5eKvq0DFta — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL SITE (@DB_official_en) July 24, 2021

With [email protected] 2021 being full of surprises, this just added to everyone's excitement. The panel was streamed on Friday where they revealed more info about what we can look forward to with the next theatrical release. The name alone says that it is going to be big. Properly titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, this film features a lot of new technology that is said to give it a smoother look. Which was showcased in a brief 3DCG-animated clip of Goku.

The panel was packed with everyone including, Goku VA Masako Nozawa who joined Toei Animation producer Norihiro Hayashida, and Toriyama's editor and Dragon Ball series executive producer Akio Iyoku to discuss the new film. Basically the who's who of Dragon Ball. As they discussed the new film, they also enjoyed showing off character art for the likes of Piccolo, Pan, and Krillin.

"He was deeply involved in the last movie 'Broly' as well, but he's even more invested this time," Iyoku explained. Toriyama was already writing the script for this movie while Dragon Ball Super: Broly was in production, and Iyoku thinks "Toriyama-sensei himself would say this is the best movie yet."

Some of Toriyama's original artwork for a new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero character was shown but little was spoken about what role they will play in the new film. With the last movie having a global success and bringing in $115 million at the box office, the expectation for the new film is even higher. Currently the film is set to be released in 2022 depending on what country you live in.

Since the Dragon Ball﻿ movies are still being made it shows that the demand is still out there for this brand. But what about the status of the anime series? Technically the series ended in 2018, despite the fact that the manga continues to be published, but there have not been plans to continue the anime or to cancel it entirely. Which leaves both possibilities on the table.

Whatever happens after the latest Dragon Ball Super film hits theaters is still up in the air but we know one thing for sure, this could be the biggest Dragon Ball movie yet. "There's two 'supers' in there, which is great!" Iyoku remarked upon the reveal of the new film title. "We really wanted to emphasize that this movie is all about the superhero vibes. Toriyama is really focusing on the aspects of the superhero this time."

Based off title and the never-before-seen teaser of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. He isn't kidding around. The short animation featured series star Goku warming up on a three-dimensional logo, before the new film title zoomed into view. Now the clip isn't from the film itself but it does feature the art and animation direction that this movie is going for in the upcoming release.