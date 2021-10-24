DreamWorks Animation is bringing the How to Train Your Dragon franchise back to the small screen with a brand new series called Dragons: The Nine Realms. Following on from the popular movie franchise and previous series DreamWorks Dragons and DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, the series will debut on Hulu and Peacock this December and will seemingly bring the dragons into the present day. The new series teaser trailer came with the announcement, along with a first look image from the show.

The synopsis of Dragons: The Nine Realms reads: "In Dragons: The Nine Realms, which is set 1,300 years after the events of How to Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth's surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they've been hiding -- a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they've discovered."

The series comes a few years after the last movie, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, was released, and at the time director Dean DeBlois commented that if the franchise was to continue there would need to be a dramatic change to the era it was set in as everything that could be done in the original one had been.

"We definitely wanted it to feel hopeful but also conclusive," DeBlois said in a CinemaBlend interview in 2019. "And I think what we tried to do was deliver a satisfying ending that ultimately meant that Hiccup and Toothless would go their separate ways, but also reassure the audience it was for the best, that we see them thrive in their adulthood. For me it's a satisfying end, and that was the intention, to really kind of bring it back to the disappearance of dragons and having them kind of fall away into legend, but we the audience kind of know they're still around. And beyond that, I don't own the franchise, so I think if Dreamworks wanted to open it up again at some point, I would hope that it a different timeline, different characters, with the Hiccup/Toothless story remained intact."

How to Train Your Dragon original premiered in March 2010 and became an instant smash, taking just under $500 million on the back of its $165 million budget. Featuring an all-star voice cast including Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig and David Tennant, the film led to two sequels, How To Train Your Dragon 2 in 2014 and How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World in 2019, which between them brought in over $1 billion at the global box office.

As well as the two spin-off TV series, a number of short films have also been released including Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon, Book of Dragons and Homecoming, some of which aired on various network channels and others being released on the DVD releases of the movies. The franchise has also branched out in numerous book, comics and video games, and clearly hasn't run out of steam just yet. Bringing the Dragons into a present day setting is likely to open the way to a number of other spin-offs and such in future.

Dragons: The Nine Realms will premiere on both Hulu and Peacock on December 23rd.