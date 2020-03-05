A Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off movie centered on Drax and Mantis was floated by James Gunn. While no such thing is officially in the cards yet, the filmmaker has teased that it hasn't been ruled out. The reveal came courtesy of Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The question is, could this really happen?

Dave Bautista is currently promoting his new movie My Spy. During a recent interview, the subject of possibly doing a Drax series on Disney+ came up. Bautista was quick to shoot that down, as the makeup work would make a show quite difficult. He did, however, reveal that James Gunn, who directed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, had an interesting idea for a spin-off involving Pom Klementieff's Mantis. Here's what Bautista had to say about it.

"James Gunn had the idea to do a Drax-Mantis movie. That's what I'd be up for because there's just too much fun there. Well, he wanted to do it, he had an idea for it. It's just Marvel has their slot for the next five years and they know how their story is going to go. It's hard for them to have an idea for a film and say 'yeah we want to fit that into here'. It just didn't fit into their schedule."

Indeed, Marvel Studios does have a road map laid out for years in advance. That said, they've been willing to alter plans in the past. Once James Gunn got wind that Dave Bautista had talked about this, he took to Twitter to confirm this is true. What's more, he teases that it could still be in the cards. Here's what Gunn had to say about it.

"True. But this was never ruled out. I still think it could be amazing."

Drax and Mantis met one another in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the characters got along swimmingly. Drax's pragmatic view on the universe meshed perfectly with Mantis' gleeful ways. Could that dynamic be enough to carry an entire movie? It's hard to say, but both characters got a lot of screentime in Infinity War, and a little in Avengers: Endgame, which increased their exposure with audiences around the world. If Gunn has a solid enough idea, there's no reason to think this couldn't work.

James Gunn recently wrapped filming on The Suicide Squad. Once that movie comes out next year, the filmmaker will turn his attention toward Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Plot details for the highly-anticipated sequel remain under wraps, but both Drax and Mantis are expected to return. Will that pave the way for this proposed spin-off? Could Gunn convince Marvel Studios that this is a good idea? Time will tell. Feel free to check out the full interview with Dave Bautista from the Collider Videos YouTube channel for yourself.

