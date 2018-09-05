Could a Drax solo movie happen someday? Dave Bautista's future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a bit uncertain at the moment, but he wants to see a Drax solo movie happen. And he doesn't even care if it's him playing the character or not. Bautista has been very upset with Disney over their decision to fire James Gunn as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As such, his continued public complaints against Marvel's parent company have made it less likely that we'll be seeing a lot of Bautista in the future. Despite that, the former wrestler and actor reveals he fought hard to get a Drax movie going.

Dave Bautista was recently promoting his new movie Final Score, which co-stars Pierce Brosnan. During an interview, Bautista revealed that he's actually lobbied for his Guardians character to get a solo movie and, considering that he would love to see it even if it's another actor playing the part, his desire doesn't seem to be selfishly motivated. Here's what Bautista had to say about it.

"I think it's a beautiful story and I think it's been lost and overlooked a little bit. It's a beautiful and heartbreaking emotional thing to know where that love for his family and that heartbreak over his family being lost and murdered, where it comes from I think. I really pushed and fought for the Drax standalone film but I don't think it's ever going to happen. I really wish they would because I think there's a story to be told there and I think the fans would really love to see that story, even if it's not me portraying Drax, I just think it is an interesting story to tell."

The first Guardians of the Galaxy certainly hinted at a past worth exploring for Drax. He had a family he loved dearly who was killed by Ronan under the direction of Thanos. We catch up with him in prison, but there is clearly a lot that took place between the time his family died and when he meets up with Groot, Rocket, Star-Lord and Gamora. Is that story worth dedicating an entire movie to? That's a more difficult question to answer. Marvel's plate seems pretty full right now and with all of the movies they could make and are rumored to be developing, there doesn't seem to be room for such a project.

For the time being, it's a little unclear when and how we'll see Drax next. He fell victim to Thanos' finger snap in Infinity War, but it's presumed he'll be resurrected somehow in Avengers 4 so he can appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Originally, before James Gunn was fired, that movie was set to shoot in January. However, production was recently delayed indefinitely as Marvel Studios figures out how to proceed with the situation. Feel free to check out the full interview clip with Dave Bautista from the MTV International YouTube channel for yourself below.