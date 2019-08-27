Elm Street fans listen up! A once-in-a-lifetime staged reading of the 1987 slasher classic, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors performed by the iconic actors from the original film as well as friends of the 35-year "Nightmare" legacy. Proceeds will benefit the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, dedicated to helping teens and transforming lives since 1942. A portion of each ticket is tax deductible.

The all star cast includes Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger; Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson and Ira Heiden, Rodney Eastman, Bradley Gregg, Penelope Sudrow as the Dream Warriors. Special appearances by: Director Chuck Russell, Brooke Bundy, Amanda Wyss, Tuesday Knight, Brooke Theiss, Steven Caffrey, Bill Allen, Byron Thames and more.

40 VIP tickets at $300 will be available that offer preferred seating, a special souvenir signed by Robert Englund and the Nightmare actors plus an opportunity to take photos with the cast after the reading. 65 General Admission Seats at $100 will be for sale as well.

• Sun, September 8, 2019

• 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM PDT

• Doors open at 12:30

• Performance starts at 1:00 pm

• There will be a 15 minute intermission

• Drinks will be for sale at the Whisky-A-Go-Go Bar

The only thing missing is a quick performance of Dokken playing the title track from Dream Warriors! Right?

To raise additional funds there will be a raffle and a silent auction that will offer items to the highest bidder. Tickets are on sale now at EventBrite. Buy your tickets now! This unique event will sell out, you don't want to miss it.

Remember the classic Freddy line “Welcome to Prime Time, bitch?” Hear it live from the lips of Robert Englund at our staged reading of the original Nightmare 3:Dream Warrior script. September 8! https://t.co/M9DKcRs8gd

To benefit Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services for teens. — Heather Langenkamp (@LangenkampH) August 22, 2019