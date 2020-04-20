Lionsgate has given us an exclusive clip from their upcoming Blu-ray release of Dreamkatcher. The horror movie is not to be confused with the 2003 movie of the same name, especially since that one was spelled with a "C." The terrifying thriller has a unique spin on possession and dream invasion, and it looks terrifying. Dreamkatcher arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand April 28th from Lionsgate.

Dreamkatcher centers on Gail (Radha Mitchell, Silent Hill), who is forced to come to terms with Josh, her new stepson, in their remote country home. After stealing an evil talisman from a mysterious neighbor, Josh has sinister dreams of his dead mother-who commands Josh to murder Gail. When Josh's dad (Henry Thomas, The Haunting of Hill House) returns, he and Gail suspect that their son has been possessed by an ancient, bloodthirsty spirit. Is it too late to save Josh's life-or their own?

Josh, his father and stepmother are sitting around the dinner table in our exclusive clip from Dreamkatcher. However, something isn't right. Gail is clearly uncomfortable and starting to lose it a bit. Is she really losing it though? That question remains when she begins to choke on a piece of broken glass from her milk. She instantly puts the blame on young Josh and storms away from the table, declaring that the family has to leave their remote country home. Looking at the rest of the clip, that might not be such a bad idea.

Radha Mitchell was recently interviewed about Dreamkatcher and she talked about what it was like working with the cast and crew. She says, "There was something kind of intimate about the whole thing. It was super low budget so there was a few of us staying in this big creepy house together, like roommates." The house certainly looks pretty creepy in the footage we've seen thus far. Mitchell was also asked what about her perspective on the storyline. She had this to say.

"Well, from my perspective, I think there's something a bit cheeky in the sense that's it a horror-thriller for the whole family. I do think it's something that kids could process and its interesting having a lead who's a child. There's nothing too extreme in the story but I'm honestly not quite sure how its rated. There's this interesting female element to the story, obviously you've got this lead character and you're not sure if you're on her side or not on her side."

"You've got this creepy woman character played by Lin Shaye who does this kind of renegade, solitary mysterious woman in the hills, normally roles that you often see played by men. There is something unconventional about the relationship between my character and Fin, (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong plays Josh) the young boy's character. We don't treat him as a child in any kind of saccharin way. There's something kind of sober about it and adult about his character. I like that, it's kind of unusual."

Dreamkatcher is directed by Canadian filmmaker Kerry Harris, who is making her feature directorial debut after working on TV shows previously. Harris got her start in the entertainment industry as an assistant before stepping behind the camera. The screenplay for the movie was written by Dan V. Shea, which is inspired from a story by Kerry Harris.