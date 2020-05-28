Uncork'd Entertainment has provided us with an exclusive clip from their upcoming Dreamland movie. Pontypool director Bruce McDonald is behind the camera for this horror crime thriller, which stars Stephen McHattie, Juliette Lewis, and Henry Rollins. This is a must-see cinematic trip for fans of McDonald and McHattie. Uncork'd Entertainment and Dark Star Pictures will release Dreamland on VOD and Digital HD on June 5th, 2020.

Our exclusive clip from Dreamland features an intense moment between Stephen McHattie and musician/actor Henry Rollins (Feast, Lost Highway). Rollins at times recalls his days of screaming for Black Flag and Rollins Band in the scene as he is pinned to a wall with a sharp object by McHattie. Things get pretty out of control from there, but it's all grounded in the performances from both actors.

Dreamland takes place on the night of the strangest weddings in cinema history. A grotesque gang boss hires a stone cold killer to bring him the finger of a fading, drug-addicted jazz legend. This is just the tip of the iceberg here as Stephen McHattie pulls double duty. The actor plays a Chet Baker-inspired trumpeter and also a hitman named Johnny, with both of their stories weaving in and out from each other on the screen.

In a recent interview, Bruce McDonald spoke about working with Henry Rollins on Dreamland. "I had the pleasure to meet Henry and work with him years ago in this TV show in Vancouver where he played this scientist," says the director. The two hit it off and became fast friends. "I'm always a little intimidated to meet famous people, but he was really sweet and hard-working and a really lovely man, generous and smart," recalls McDonald. The director had more to say about Rollins, which you can read below.

"He's one of the hardest working guys you ever want to meet. After the shoot, he'd be back at his hotel room working. He had a column for a while in a weekly paper in L.A., he has a radio show, and a publishing house he kind of runs. It's kind of amazing... He's very disciplined but without being annoying about it. He's excited about ideas. He's one of these guys you enjoy playing with."

Bruce McDonald and Juliette Lewis previously worked together on 2001's Picture Claire. The director says, "It's great to have her back. She was very fun and it's always a great to find something for people you like and admire." He went on to note, "I think the title gave a lot of people permission to go wild, like the costume people and the actors." From the looks of things, Lewis definitely goes a little wild, like McDonald hints at. "She'd say, 'Bruce, I don't know if I'm going too far here.' And I'd say, 'Sometimes too far is just far enough.'" You can check out our exclusive clip from Dreamland above and then go check out the movie on VOD and digitally on June 5th.