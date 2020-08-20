Dredd remains one of the best examples of what can be done with the 2000 AD comic book property, with fans still waiting for the action-packed, dystopian world to be revisited. With the continuation series Judge Dredd: Mega-City One having been in development since 2017, fans could be forgiven for feeling a little disheartened due to the lack of progression. Thankfully, Dredd star Karl Urban is here to lift all our spirits, saying recently that he would still relish the opportunity to return to the world of Judge Dredd.

"Well, listen, it's very, very early to get into any specifics on that, but I've gone on the record before saying that I would love to come back and be a part of that world and tell more Dredd stories. There is just a plethora of great, great stories within the Judge Dredd universe. I think that Jason [Kingsley] and his team - I think that the legacy of Judge Dredd is in great hands. And if I get the opportunity to work with those guys, you can bet your bottom dollar I will be there - because I think that it would be just a real rich and rewarding experience for, not only for us to collaborate, but for the fans. So, if that happens, that'd be fantastic and for whatever reason - and there are many - if it doesn't happen, then I wish them the best, and I can't wait to see what they do."

This is far from the first time that Karl Urban has confirmed his desire to return to the role and once again don the iconic helmet, with the actor saying previously, "Listen, I would love to make it, I'm on the record saying that a bunch of times. I don't know if that's gonna happen. I think that the guys that own the rights to Dredd, Rebellion, I think they're developing something called 'Mega-City One' and it would just be great to see more Dredd, whether it's with me or not, it doesn't matter. I'm a fan of Dredd and there's so many great stories there. I'd love to see them. And I have no doubt that, someday, someone will make it. It's just a matter of time."

Despite production of Mega-City One moving slowly, Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley did recently provide an update on the Judge Dredd series, as well as some exciting casting ideas. "I want there to be a sequel [to 2012 movie Dredd]," he said, before blaming the current global situation for the lack of progress. "A lot of work has been done on all sorts of different scripts actually. So Mega-City One the TV show. Basically, we can't go into production because of the [situation] and we've got scripts and everything is ready to go but the problem is, because of the [situation] and everybody's funding changes and everybody's shifting around."

While Kingsley's reveal that scripts are being finalized would be intriguing enough on its own, he then made the bold claim that they are even considering bringing back a familiar face from Judge Dredd's past. "Well if we can get people back, you know, we even joked that it would be quite fun to get Stallone back," he teased.

So, will Urban ever again torment the criminals of Mega-City One? Only time will tell. Until that triumphant day, you can see the actor return as Billy Butcher when The Boys season 2 is released on September 4, 2020. This comes to us courtesy of Screengeek.