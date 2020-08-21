Drew Barrymore has confirmed that her grandfather's corpse was stolen from a morgue for "one last party." Rumors have swirled for years about WC Fields, Errol Flynn, and Sadakichi Hartmann stealing John Barrymore's corpse and propping it up against a poker table to party with him one more time. People have dismissed it as nonsense for decades, but it appears that it is actually true, according to a new interview with Drew Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones and host Sean Evans wanted to know the truth behind the "one last party" rumor concerning John Barrymore. "Is it true that your grandfather's body was stolen from the morgue by WC Fields, Errol Flynn, and Sadakichi Hartmann so that they could prop him up against a poker table and throw one last party with the guy?" asked Evans in this episode. "Not only yes, but there have been cinematic interpretations of that," the actress replied. "A Blake Edwards film called S.O.B that's just brilliant and fun to watch."

The story definitely shares some similarities with Weekend At Bernie's, but Drew Barrymore isn't sure if her grandfather's after death adventure was one of the inspirations behind the story. "I've heard things," she said. "But I can't know ever if that's even true." This is also similar to country rock pioneer Graham Parsons' story. When he passed away at the age of 26, his long-time friend and road manager Phil Kaufman stole his body and tried to fulfill his wishes to be cremated in Joshua Tree. 2003's Grand Theft Parsons stars Johnny Knoxville and is a farcical telling of Kaufman's story.

As for Drew Barrymore, she loves the idea that John Barrymore's friends were willing to pull off that stunt. "I hope my friends do the same for me," said Drew. "That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up and have a last few rounds." It's certainly a different way of looking at death, which Drew Barrymore understands. "I think death comes with so much morose sadness, and I understand that, but if it's okay, just with me, if everyone can be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference."

The interview with Drew Barrymore finds her eating hot wings and trying to answer questions the best she can as the hot sauce keeps getting hotter. The 45-year old actress is promoting her upcoming digital talk show, which will be rooted in positivity. "I'm really looking forward to this digital world we are about to bring you into," Barrymore said. "I have been on this show journey for a year. We started in 2019, it is now 2020, a very different year." The Drew Barrymore Show premieres on CBS September 14th. You can watch the interview with Barrymore above, thanks to the First We Feast YouTube channel.