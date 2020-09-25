Drew Barrymore and Tom Green reunited for the first time in nearly two decades on today's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The former couple were married from 1999 to 2001. Barrymore has been in a nostalgic mood with last week's episode of the show bringing her Charlie's Angels co-stars on for a reunion. In a new interview, Barrymore opened up about what it was like to speak to her ex-husband after not seeing each other for so long. She had this to say.

"It wasn't for TV and TV sensationalism. It's very emotional and there was a meaning and a depth to it, but a fun celebration... We were just kids. We're both more grown up now and there has been a whole life lived. It's wild to reconnect."

During The Drew Barrymore Show, Tom Green praised his ex-wife and host of the new show. "I couldn't be more excited for your new show," he said. "It's nice to see you every day on here, just bringing this burst of happiness, and energy, and optimism to the world right now." Barrymore than revealed that she had a feeling of "safety" and "contentedness," while married to Green. The actress elaborated on their relationship and the time not speaking, which you can read below.

"When you say 20 years, sometimes it's the blink of an eye and sometimes you're like, 'Oh my God. We've lived so much in these last 20 years.' You've had a whole life and I've had a whole life, and it's just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it. It thrills me to no end. I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will."

Drew Barrymore was in her mid-20s when she started dating Tom Green, while he was nearing 30. He was the star of The Tom Green Show, which he started back in 1994 in Canada. By the late 90s came around, the outlandish show was picked up by MTV and Tom Green became an overnight sensation, which caught Barrymore's eye. "One of the reasons that we got to know each other in the first place is that I admired your work so much," she said. "So I reached out to you and asked you to do Charlie's Angels, and you so graciously said yes."

As for Tom Green, getting to join the cast of Charlie's Angels was something out of the ordinary for him at the time. "That was so exciting getting to do that movie with you," Green said. "We kind of sort of hit it off right away pretty much. We had a lot of laughs together." Drew Barrymore and Green quickly married, which shocked the entertainment industry. She was there for his testicular cancer scare in 2000, but she was entirely sure what she signed up for when being married to such a public person like Green.

Drew Barrymore says, "he was doing reality television before there was reality television, so as his girlfriend and supporter of that, I was on a ride I did not totally understand." Barrymore went on to add that her relationship to Tom Green was a "whirlwind" that just "wasn't sustainable." Barrymore adds, "It was an electric moment that we both got on like, this carpet ride and rode it together off into the sunset." She went on to add that their relationship had come full circle after being reality TV stars to showing up on her new talk show. You can watch a portion of the interview above, thanks to The Drew Barrymore Show YouTube channel.

This was such a nice experience today. It felt good to chat with Drew again for the first time in 15 years. And on national TV! Life is strange sometimes but in this case it was also quite sweet. Best of luck with the show Drew! You deserve it. 😀 https://t.co/REd5bg0MSv — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) September 25, 2020