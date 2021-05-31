When it comes to iconic movie posters, there is one name that is synonymous with some of the most memorable of all time, but Drew Struzan did not come out of retirement to create the new Jungle Cruise poster for Disney's theme park ride-based movie, for one good reason.

Many fans of Struzan's work were adamant the artist was responsible for the artwork for one of the latest offerings from the House of Mouse, so much so that the artist himself felt the need to set the record straight on his Twitter account.

"No, I didn't come out of retirement to illustrate the new #JungleCruise poster for Disney...Been there, done that."

Drew Struzan was referencing to his previous work on Tarzan The Ape Man in the 80s, which he obviously felt was very much in the same vein, even posting that artwork in the tweet, and who would want to come out of retirement to do something they already covered years ago.

Over the last forty decades, Struzan has created some of the most iconic and instantly recognizable movie posters, but you won't necessarily know they were all the work of the same artist. A shortlist of his work includes multiple Star Wars episodes, the Indiana Jones movies, the Back to the Future trilogy, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the various Muppet movies, Hook, and fantastic poster art for John Carpenter's The Thing.

When you look at the montage effect that Struzan uses in many of his adventure movie posters, it's not hard to imagine why some would think the Jungle Cruise poster was his work. There is certainly a homage to his style at least evident, if nothing else, which some were quick to point out in response to his post. There were, however, some who picked up on something else. Struzan was behind the posters of every Indiana Jones movie, including the belated Crystal Skull sequel, so does his "done that, been there" response to Jungle Cruise mean he won't be dipping into the artiste pallet one more time when Spielberg comes knocking for Indiana Jones 5?

Disney's Jungle Cruise is the company's latest attempt to cash in on one of their long-serving park rides, and we all remember what happened when they did the same with Pirates of The Caribbean, so why would they not try to strike gold again? This time, we have Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, taking on a mission to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to have healing powers, through a jungle, on a river cruise boat. It's almost like they tell you everything in the title. Just like Pirates of the Caribbean, the story is fabricated around the action that takes place on the ride, so there are plenty of wild animals to contend with, while the film also adds in come Germans also hunting for the tree as well. It's no wonder people thought Drew Struzan was behind the poster art, because it could almost be a watered down Indiana Jones adventure in the making.

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access on 30th July.