Sound the siren! the critically acclaimed, internationally award-winning Driving While Black, from filmmaker Paul Sapiano, opens in theaters February 1. Today, we have the first trailer and poster for this sure to be crowd pleaser that opens eyes while finding the humor in some very harsh truths.

Based on the real life experiences of writer and lead actor Dominque Purdy, this arresting new comedy explores Purdy's real life experiences growing up as a person of color in LA and his run ins with police. With 32 film festival wins to date, and an ever-increasing online fanbase, Driving While Black is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated comedy releases of 2018. Here is the official synopsis.

"Dmitri is a pizza guy who would rather smoke weed and suffer for his art, but his mom and his girl won't stop nagging him to get a real job. When he's offered a gig mouthing off to tourists behind the wheel of a Hollywood "star tour" bus, it looks like everyone might get what they want. Trouble is, our man can't seem to step out the door to get to the interview without endless complications: busted radiators, simple weed scores gone sideways and LAPD cruisers seemingly everywhere. Dmitri's skill at going unnoticed by cops is honed by painful experiences growing up Black in L.A., but even his keen survival instincts won't save him from the week from hell."

With a jovial swagger to its walking pace, Driving While Black is half comedy of errors and half hard-bitten realism, tucked into a sly treatise on 21st-century over-policing. Driving While Black hits theaters across the U.S 2/1 from Artist Rights Distribution, Inc.

Paul Sapiano has been working in the trenches of Hollywood for over a decade. He made his feature film directorial debut with The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down. He followed this up with the 2011 comedy Hollywood Sex Wars, which also starred Dominique Purdy) as Max, along with Richard Blair and Nicholas Cooper. The trio have a track record littered with strike-outs and misfit hook-ups in the movie. So, the boys embark on a mission to up their hot babe batting average. They meet Hollywood Casanova Johnny Eyelash (Mario Diaz) who teaches these boys the game of scoring A-list arm candy. But there is one problem, the girls are organized, cunning and have an agenda of their own. Its not long before the girls, led by Big Wendy (Jenae Alt) and Little Wendy (Eli Jane) pick up on Johnny's tactics and Hollywood becomes one big booby trap.

Known for his collaborations with Sapiano, Purdy made his acting debut in the popular Jennifer Love Hewitt drama series Ghost Whisperer. Driving While Black serves as a breakout role for the Dominique Purdy, and will surely put him in the crosshairs of many Hollywood producers to come. Though how the LAPD will respond to his latest endeavor has yet to be seen. Take a look at Driving While Black from Artists Rights Youtube.