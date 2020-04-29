Jumanji: The Next Level and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan will be teaming up with herself, along with Breaking Bad legend Aaron Paul, for new sci-fi thriller Dual. The movie will also feature The Last Saint star Beulah Koale, Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Martha Kelly, and Zombieland: Double Tap star Jesse Eisenberg who are all set to appear in the movie in an as yet unknown capacity. Here is what the official press release has to say.

"Karen Gillan is set to star and play two roles in director Riley Stearns' satirical sci-fi thriller DUAL, with Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale and Martha Kelly and Jesse Eisenberg. Stearns wrote the script and will produce alongside XYZ Films. XYZ will handle global sales and co-represent the US with CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group, with a scheduled production start later this summer."

After receiving a terminal diagnosis, a woman (Karen Gillan) opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death.

What begins as a description of a deep, thought-provoking drama about the perils of grief takes a sharp turn into sci-fi action territory more akin to something like Will Smith's recent action flick Gemini Man or even Arnold Schwarzenegger's clone-off adventure The 6th Day. whether Dual will be a satirical take on these proceedings remains to be seen, but it sounds very interesting nonetheless and will give Gillan the opportunity to take on a dual role, something which actors often love to do.

Both of Stearns' previous movies, The Art of Self Defense and Faults are quite strange cinematic outings, so it would not be all that surprising if the left-turn twist is played for laughs, or at least reacted to by Gillan's character for the ridiculous outcome that it is. We'll have to see how Riley Stearns handles the material.

It is currently a pretty busy time for both lead actors Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul, with both of their stars consistently on the rise. The latter recently headlined the Breaking Bad spinoff movie El Camino, which debuted just six months ago, and has been appearing in a lead role on HBO's trippy sci-fi series Westworld. Gillan meanwhile has become one of the staple characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as continuing her adventures in the jungles of Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. She will, of course, be appearing in the upcoming third movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy series where she will reprise her role as Nebula.

Dual is also expected to have "an appearance" by The Social Network's Jesse Eisenberg, which will likely be a cameo that made its way into the official announcement due to his association with Stearns. Of course, only time will tell how much screen time he actually gets.

With the actor's schedules being so busy and with Hollywood shooting schedules, in general, all looking pretty chaotic for the next six to twelve months due to the ongoing global circumstances, it is difficult to say when the movie will go into production. This news comes from XYZ Films.