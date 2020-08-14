The DuckTales reboot is due to return for its third season on Disney XD this coming September, and, in news that is sure to excite many, the upcoming episodes will feature the return of favorite vigilante, Darkwing Duck. The reveal of Darkwing Duck's triumphant return came courtesy of Co-Executive Producer, Writer, and Story Editor for the show, Frank Angones, via social media.

"AN HOUR-LONG SPECIAL DARKWING DUCK EVENT. Coming to #DuckTales in October."

As you can see by the all-caps announcement, one of these new episodes will be an hour-long adventure featuring Darkwing Duck, who over the years has gone on to become one of the most popular characters in the entire series.

Featuring the adventures of Darkwing Duck, who is the super-heroic alter-ego of ordinary suburban duck Drake Mallard, Darkwing struggles to balance his egotistical craving for fame and attention against his desire to be a good father to his adopted daughter Gosalyn and help do good in the city of St. Canard. The standalone series first ran from 1991 to 1992 for a total of ninety-one episodes. Voiced by Jim Cummings, the character has become something of a fan-favorite since his introduction, making his inclusion in the upcoming series of Ducktales a very welcome one.

Along with the return of Darkwing Duck, Angones also teased some of what fans can expect from the new Ducktales episodes saying, "Magical feuds. Alien rampages. Monstrous secrets. Villainous resurrections. Let's Get Dangerous." Sounds perfect.

Along with the images, the [Ducktales} writer also shared an image that includes titles and air dates for each of the episodes, as well as confirmation that the October 19 installment will be an hour long and include Darkwing Duck. The episode titles for the fall slate are as follows.

9/21: "The Phantom and the Sorceress!"

9/28: "They Put a Moonlander on the Earth!"

10/5: "The Trickening!"

10/12: "The Forbidden Fountain of the Everglades!"

10/19: "Let's Get Dangerous!"

10/26: "Escape From the Impossibin!"

This rebooted take on Disney's DuckTales has been quite a popular title for the studio since it launched back in 2017. The third season of the series began a hiatus back in May, making this new batch of episodes the first that audiences will have seen of the family of adventurous ducks in around four months.

The rebooted Ducktales follows a very similar path to the original series, following the ludicrously wealthy Scrooge McDuck and his three nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, who are always getting themselves caught up in something adventurous, be it in the depth of the sea, outer space or the heart of the jungle.

DuckTales features the voices of such stars as David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Danny Pudi as Muey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Kate Micucci as Webby, and Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack. Since the relaunch of DuckTales, Darkwing Duck has already appeared on a handful of occasions, including the Season 2 finale, but an hour-long special should fit the bill and provide a lot more superhero action. This news comes to us from Frank Angones official Twitter account.