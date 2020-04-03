FDG Entertainment's DuckTales game was actually pitched to Disney. The game company announced earlier this week that they were developing a game called QuackShots, but it was just an April Fool's Day joke. They released some art for the game and a lot of fans were instantly excited and then letdown once they learned that it was all a joke. Everything was modeled after the current TV series look, which was shown off in the posted art stills on social media.

The original tweet from FDG Entertainment looked completely real. The announcement seemed legit and the artwork made people instantly want to play the new video game. While some followers caught on right away, it took others a few hours to figure it out on their own. You can read FDG's response below.

The response to the first post announcing the DuckTales game was overwhelmingly positive. Disney may actually want to reconsider their decision after seeing that so many people want to play the game. This may have been a wise decision by FDG Entertainment since it got so much attention. As for whether or not Disney will change their mind about giving the license out, that is unclear at the moment. There's a lot of stuff going on in the world and The Walt Disney Company just had to announce employee furloughs, which go into effect later this month.

The original DuckTales animated TV series spawned a game for the Nintendo Entertainment System that some gamers still swear by. While the show was aimed towards children, the 8-bit game was more for adults with its difficulty level. While not confirmed, it looks like the FDG's QuackShots would have been a side scrolling adventure like the original NES game with much better graphics. Also, it doesn't look like Scrooge McDuck is the main character in the proposed game. Regardless, the people want this new DuckTales game and they want it now.

The latest version of DuckTales is getting ready to launch season 3. The new season will premiere on Saturday, April 4th with two new episodes starting at 9:30AM on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. FDG Entertainment was able to get a lot of publicity with their April Fool's Day joke, so we could have a new DuckTales game on the way if Disney sees all of the attention it received. In the meantime, you can check out the April Fool's Day DuckTales joke and then the response below, thanks to the FDG Entertainment Twitter account. Adding some positive replies to the original tweets could help the situation, so jump on it if you want to see the DuckTales game become a reality.

Surprise! We're happy to announce our new game project #DuckTales QuackShots together with our #MonsterBoyGame development partner Game Atelier! pic.twitter.com/iQfmnwLcPH — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) April 1, 2020

Thank you for the overwhelming feedback on our #DuckTales Quackshot screens. We worked hard on a legit pitch to Disney but unfortunately never got the license. It would've been a shame to bury the material so it became this years #AprilFools. Maybe someday Disney will reconsider? pic.twitter.com/oLzikKds4u — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) April 1, 2020