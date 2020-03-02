The trailer for Internet Legends: Duct-Taped Gamer has arrived. The movie attempts to tell the story behind one of the most iconic gaming images of all time. By now, just about everybody has seen the gamer duct-taped to the ceiling during an LAN party from back in 2003. It's a striking photo and shows just how seriously some of these dudes took playing Counter Strike and Half-Life in those times. The LAN parties still go on to this day, but few have matched the game-changing creativity of duct-taping a friend to the ceiling.

High School and college parties introduced the 40 oz bottles duct-taped to the hands of attendees known as Edward 40 Hands, and Internet Legends: Duct-Taped Gamer shows the gamer equivalent. The documentary is the true story behind one of the internet's most famous photos - a pixelated image of a gamer duct-taped to the ceiling at a LAN party. The project takes us back to a moment in time - March 29th, 2003, in a basement in Mason, Michigan. We'll meet the friends involved in this prank and learn more about the photo's history and its mystery.

The trailer for Internet Legends: Duct-Taped Gamer shows what led to the prank while teasing some questions about the logistics of it all. As for how Drew Purvis was duct-taped to the ceiling, we learn that his friend Brian Schaffer, who is nearly 7' tall, was the one to hoist him to the ceiling. He's also the one responsible for taking the now-famous image. The LAN party was fueled by pizza and Insane Clown Posse-favorite Faygo soda. All of these elements are shown in the trailer, which helps set the tone.

The image of Drew Purvis duct-taped to the ceiling went viral long before the days of social media. The LAN parties still go down today, but 2003 was before broadband internet changed the way gamers all over the world unite. A lot has changed since then. For one, we actually know the dude's name who was duct-taped to the ceiling. That's something nobody ever thought would happen. The very same thing can be said about making a documentary.

While a lot has changed since 2003, Counter Strike is still one of the biggest video games around. Events involving the game still take place, even filling arenas, since it's one of the world's leading e-sports. Internet Legends: Duct-Taped Gamer probably won't get into that aspect, but one has to wonder how they're going to fill all of the time. They say pictures are worth a thousand words, but that's not really a whole lot when attempting to make a documentary about one pixelated image from 2003. The trailer does make it look pretty entertaining, so check out that out now before Lucasfilm catches wind of them using The Rise of Skywalker trailer audio. You can watch the trailer above, thanks to TR Knowles' YouTube channel.