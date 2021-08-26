Today is International Dog Day, and Disney is celebrating by releasing a new teaser trailer for its upcoming series, Dug Days. The new series premiering on Disney+ will serve as a spin-off to the Pixar Animation Studios film, UP. The original 2009 Oscar winning film featured the lovable dog, Dug, whose high-tech collar was able to translate his thoughts into verbal speech. Check out the new teaser trailer that was just revealed earlier today!

The official synopsis for the upcoming Disney+ series reads as, "Pixar Animation Studios' Dug Days is a new collection of shorts that follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from Disney and Pixar's Up."

Each short features everyday events that occur in and around Dug's backyard, all through the exciting (and delightfully distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog. Bob Peterson (Finding Nemo, Monsters Inc.), who played as the voice actor for Dug in the 2009 film, will be returning in the new series. The actor and American animator, has also written and directed the new shorts, while Kim Collins is set as a producer.

Returning alongside Bob Peterson, actor Edward Asner (Elf, American Dad) will be returning to voice Carl Fredrickson. Original voice actor, Jordan Nagai will not be returning to voice his character, Russell. As of this moment it has not been confirmed who will be taking over as the new voice for Russell in the upcoming Disney shorts. No other cast members or characters have been revealed as well. Below is also the official trailer for the 2009 film, UP.

Releasing in May 2009, Disney and Pixar's UP follows Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfill a lifelong dream. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, he flies away to the South American wilderness. But curmudgeonly Carl's worst nightmare comes true when he discovers a little boy named Russell is a stowaway aboard the balloon-powered house.Up had earned $293 million in both United States and Canada, and $442.1 million in other countries for a worldwide total of $735.1 million. The film was also the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2009, and the fourth-highest-grossing Pixar film.

The Disney+ series will take place after the events of the original film as it focuses on Dug and Carl as they reside in Suburbia. "Dug is pure of heart-he's a good soul. I think people enjoy that part of Dug," says Peterson. "Plus, people love their dogs. We've gone to great lengths to include truth in dog behavior, so they see their own dogs in Dug." Writing and directing the Disney shorts was nothing new for Bob Peterson since he also served as a screenwriter, and co-director for UP.

Since this will be Dug's first time in Suburbia, the new animated shorts will feature the main character having all kinds of new experiences for the first time. "Everything is new, and he's excited about all of it," he says. "But the smallest things can distract Dug, never mind an actual squirrel." The new series will consist of a total of five new shorts. Dug Days will also be the third Pixar television series, after Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, and Monsters at Work. The upcoming series will premiere only on Disney+ on September 1st.