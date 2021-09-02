The famous General Lee car from the 80s TV series The Dukes of Hazzard was left smashed in the wake of Hurricane Ida's destruction. At John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana, one of the General Lees had been parked in the driveway where an uprooted tree had fallen on top of it. Publicist Brian Mayes posted an image of the car's destruction on Twitter, asking for prayers and support for Schneider.

. @John_Schneider Studios (Holden, LA) took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida overnight. John & Alicia were here in Nashville organizing flood relief efforts for Middle TN, and are currently en route home. Please pray, and feel free to support them at https://t.co/eUgMuWctkS. pic.twitter.com/J672wuTcWk — Brian Mayes (@BrianMayes) August 30, 2021

"@John_Schneider Studios (Holden, LA) took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida overnight," the tweet reads. "John & Alicia were here in Nashville organizing flood relief efforts for Middle TN, and are currently en route home. Please pray, and feel free to support them at http://JohnSchneiderStudios.com."

In response, John Schneider tweeted back, "Thanks Brian. We are headed back and seem to be the only ones on the road. I'm get a real look at the damage to mom's house in the morning and then head back to TN to continue flood relief. All people and pups are good. May have a 'Hurricane Sale at Miss Shirley's!' Soon!"

Posting the photo to Facebook, Schneider, who plays Bo Duke on the original TV series, added: "Well... When something like this happens you have two choices: Tears and laughter. I choose laughter. So... What's your caption? Here's mine: 'Miss Ida stopped by to see the General at Miss Shirley's last night...'"

The Dukes of Hazzard, created by Gy Waldron and Jerry Rushing, originally aired for seven seasons between 1979-85. One of the most popular TV shows of its era, the series follows the Duke family including cousins Bo (Schneider), Luke (Tom Wopat), Daisy (Catherine Bach), and uncle Jesse (Denver Pyle) on their various escapades evading the local law officers Boss Hogg (Sorrell Booke) and Sheriff Coltrane (James Best). The Dukes drive a customized 1969 Dodge Charger nicknamed the General Lee.

In recent years, the car has been the subject of controversy over the Confederate flag symbol on its roof. TV Land stopped airing reruns of the show in 2015 following the Charleston church shooting. Last year, renewed criticism was brought to the General Lee during the nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd. At the time, Schneider spoke out in defense of the car's design.

"I have never had an African American come up to me and have any problem with it whatsoever," Schneider told THR. "The whole politically correct generation has gotten way out of hand."

Series creator Gy Waldron added, "I had relatives fight on both sides of the Civil War and we honored both the American and Confederate flags. No one even connected the Confederate flag with slavery. It was simply a part of our Southern culture. I wholeheartedly support the Black Lives Matter movement and its quest to address racism around the world."

Schneider has asked fans for help by directing them to his official website for John Schneider Studios, where he hosts an online store. It doesn't look like the physical location is going to be open for a while. The photo of the General Lee crushed was posted by Brian Mayes on Twitter.