Jeff Daniels appeared on the Conan show to promote his new 9/11 series The Looming Tower, and just when the interview seemed like it was wrapping up, Jim Carrey came out and surprised his Dumb and Dumber co-star. The duo was an odd couple in 1994 when Dumb and Dumber exploded into theaters, which was a complete shock for both actors. When asked how the two came together, Daniels revealed that Carrey wanted more of a "straight" actor as opposed to another comedian when they were casting the movie and the rest is history.

The look of complete shock and then joy on Jeff Daniels' face when Jim Carrey comes out on stage is really something you don't see every day on television. The relationship that the two have is clearly special, which Conan O'Brien even marveled at while watching the two interact. But, Carrey seems to be a little (jokingly) bitter that Daniels didn't call him when he got into town. Once the audience calmed down, Carrey had this to say.

"I wanted to come out here and say it in front of the whole world: You're in town and you don't call me."

Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey talked to Conan about the making of 1994's Dumb and Dumber and how much fun they had creating it, with Carrey even noting that they had just as much fun creating the sequel Dumb and Dumber To, which was not well received. Daniels had a special phrase for the critics of the sequel that you can watch below. Jeff Daniels compared Jim Carrey to a tornado that he strapped himself to in order to get the right chemistry together for the first Dumb and Dumber. Daniels had this to say.

"You grab on to the tornado that is Jim Carrey and you hang on, and it was such a joy."

Jeff Daniels was originally on the show to promote his very serious 9/11 series on Hulu, The Looming Tower, and Jim Carrey couldn't help but joke about the show saying, "This Looming Tower thing sounds funny." It's clear from the start of the surprise segment how much the two actors really care about each other, even when Jim Carrey makes a pretty dark joke about Dustin Hoffman, referencing the sexual misconduct allegations that the veteran actor has recently been accused of.

Dumb and Dumber is closing in on its 25th anniversary, which means that Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels may have to get together and talk about the iconic comedy again. Hopefully they get back together to talk on Conan. The impromptu reunion is nearly 8 minutes long, but it could have easily have gone on for an hour or more because of how much fun they were all having talking about their relationship. You can watch the hilarious, surprise Dumb and Dumber reunion below, thanks to the Team Coco YouTube channel.