Disney's live-action Dumbo flew into the box office with a disappointing $45 million domestic debut. Initial estimates had the remake soaring to over $50 million, but that was definitely not the case for the studio's latest live-action remake and could spell disaster for the next two live-action projects that are on the way. Both Aladdin and The Lion King will hit theaters in just a few months from now. Overseas, Dumbo opened with $71 million, for a global debut of $116 million.

While the weekend debut of Dumbo is disappointing, it was enough to easily earn the number one spot. Us took the second position after taking in $33.6 million. Globally, Jordan Peele's follow up to Get Out has made $174.5 million in its first two weeks in theaters. The horror movie has received some mixed reviews, but fans, for the most part, are enjoying the follow up with many going to see it for a second time to fully grasp everything that Peele included in the movie.

As for the third box office spot this weekend, Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel swooped in with an impressive $20.5 million. This brings the Carol Danvers standalone movie a lot closer to joining the $1 billion club. As of this writing, the movie is at $990.6 million globally, which means that it will more than likely cross the box office milestone within the next week. Teen drama Five Feet Apart was able to take number four after earning $6.2 million.

Controversial anti-abortion movie Unplanned was able to take the fifth spot at this weekend's box office after taking in $6.1 million. The PureFlix movie was not estimated to make as much as it has, especially since many TV networks refused to air ads. The animated family movie Wonder Park came in at number six this weekend, after earning $4.9 million. Globally, the movie has brought in $52.2 million since hitting theaters three weeks ago.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Hotel Mumbai took the seventh and eighth spots after bringing in $4.2 million and $3.1 million, respectively. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral earned the number nine position with $2.7 million. Finally, Harmony Korine's long-awaited The Beach Bum landed the tenth spot with a disappointing $1.8 million. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey and now holds the record for the actor's lowest opening in his long career. Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Isla Fisher, and Snoop Dogg also star in the movie, which has been bashed pretty hard by critics. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

