Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Tim Burton's upcoming live-action remake of Dumbo. Cast members including Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, and Eva Green are interviewed about what it was like working on the reimagining of the original movie with Burton. Additionally, we are treated to some new shots that show off just how visually appealing the movie is going to be along with the hard work that went into making the project come to life.

Throughout the interviews, the entire cast comments on how amazing everything came out while working on Dumbo with Tim Burton. Eva Green states that the director is back to doing what he does best, which is feature the outsider and celebrate the differences in a character. In the original Dumbo, the baby elephant doesn't fly until the very end of the movie. In Burton's reimagining of the story, the elephant can fly right from the start, which brings some interesting attention to him.

Dumbo centers on circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) as he enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Walt Disney's classic animated tale Dumbo, which opened Oct. 23rd, 1941, won an Oscar for best scoring of a musical picture and was nominated for best original song for "Baby Mine." The live-action reimagining of Dumbo utilizes state-of-the-art visual effects to portray Dumbo and many of his four-legged counterparts mixed in with real-life sets and human actors and actresses. So far, the results look pretty amazing and unlike anything that Tim Burton has pulled off in his long career. There are shots from the trailers and the latest behind-the-scenes featurette that look very much like something Burton has done, but as a whole, it has a different vibe.

Dumbo hits theaters on March 29th and will be the first of Disney's live-action remakes to debut in theaters this year. Following Tim Burton's reimagining is Aladdin, which opens in theaters on May 24th and then The Lion King on July 19th. This is going to be a huge year for the studio in terms of their live-action remakes alone. They still have Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Star Wars 9 to look forward to. While we wait for Dumbo to fly into theaters, you can check out the behind-the-scenes- featurette below, thanks to the Walt Disney Studios YouTube channel.