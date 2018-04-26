Disney shared some footage from Tim Burton's live-action Dumbo remake as well as an image of the titular big-eared character and it's just as sad and adorable as you'd expect it to be. The live-action remake was first announced back in July of 2014, with Burton signing on to direct in 2015. The new image of Dumbo is the first real look at the character that has been released. Back in July of last year, a maquette of the little elephant was photographed at the D23 Expo, which looks pretty close to the new image.

In addition to the first picture of Dumbo, those in attendance at CinemaCon were treated to some brief footage of the live-action remake that showed Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and Colin Farrell walking through a Tim Burton-created circus environment. The circus looks as you'd expect a Tim Burton circus to look like and it was a good tease, especially when paired with the still picture of the baby elephant with the gigantic ears. Additionally, Disney showed off brief footage from the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin as well as the live-action remake of The Lion King. However, it was Dumbo who stole the show.

Tim Burton's live-action remake of Dumbo is currently in the post-production phase after filming wrapped in November of last year. The movie is scheduled to be released on March 29th, which is only a handful of weeks after the release of Captain Marvel. Expectations for the live-action remake under Burton's watch have been exceptionally high, so it will be interesting to see how the movie is accepted when it's finally released. By the time the movie hits theaters, it will have been 5 years since Dumbo was announced.

The live-action Dumbo remake features Colin Farrell's character, Holt Farrier, who is a war veteran and former circus star from Kentucky who finds his life drastically changed when he returns from the war. He is hired by Danny DeVito's Max Medici, who runs a small circus, to care for a newborn elephant, whom his two children befriend. The baby elephant is the laughing stock of the struggling circus because of his oversized ears, which later changes when Farrier's children learn that the elephant can fly.

The live-action Dumbo remake is directed by Tim Burton, with a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger. The story is based on a storyline written by Helen Aberson and is loosely inspired by Walt Disney's 1941 animated film. Disney has great success with the remakes as of late and Dumbo is sure to be a big earner at the box office, especially after seeing the first image of the baby elephant from the movie. Disney will surely be in competition with itself when the movie is released shortly after Captain Marvel. You can check out the first look at Tim Burton's live-action remake of Dumbo below, courtesy of Disney.