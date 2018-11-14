A new poster for Disney's live-action Dumbo remake has arrived online, with a new trailer set to debut later tonight. The Mouse House has been in the business of remaking some of their animated classics in live-action form in recent years, and business is good. Next up on the docket is the 1941 classic about a big-eared elephant that can fly, as directed by Tim Burton. Now, we have this latest poster to check out before we get a glimpse of some fresh footage.

The poster plays up the circus theme, with the titular elephant flying down from the big top tent to a crowd below, largely made up of the human cast members. Those cast members include Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton and Eva Green. Dumbo steals the show, as they've managed to craft one seriously cute elephant. Disney shared the poster on Twitter, while also revealing that the trailer will debut during the CMA Awards tonight on ABC.

"Get your first look at the brand-new trailer for #Dumbo during the #CMAAwards tonight at 8|7c on ABC!"

A Dumbo trailer was previously released in June that gave us a pretty good look at what Tim Burton is going to bring to the table. Despite the fact that the director has had more misses than hits in recent years, this seems like a good fit for him. As far as animated classics go, it doesn't get much bigger than Dumbo. It's one of the defining movies of Disney's early years and that means this is treading on sacred ground. But Burton has done very well for the studio in the past, as his live-action take on Alice in Wonderland grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office and helped them realize that remaking animated classics was good for business.

In this new take, Holt (Colin Farrell) was once the star of a circus. However, after returning from the war, he had changed a great deal and simply wasn't the same. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) makes use of Holt, assigning him to take care of Dumbo, a young elephant whose oversized ears have made him a laughing stock. But when Holt's children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) find out that the young elephant can use those big ears to fly, entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), and acrobat Colette Marchant (Eva Green) hatch a plan to turn him into a star.

Next year will also see the release of director Guy Ritchie's live-action Aladdin, which hits theaters in May 2019, as well as Jon Favreau's live-action The Lion King, which arrives in July. The studio is also in production on a live-action version of Mulan, as well as Maleficent 2. We'll be sure to bring you the new trailer tonight as soon as it's made available. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new poster from the Dumbo Twitter account below. Dumbo hits theaters on March 29, 2019.