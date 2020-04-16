Quibi has released a new trailer for its upcoming comedy Dummy. This is just one of many, many high-profile shows that the upstart streaming service has coming down the pipeline. The gimmick, for those that aren't familiar, is that Quibi produces short-form content designed to be viewed on a mobile device. In this case, they've enlisted Pitch Perfect favorite Anna Kendrick to star in a comedy from creator Cody Heller of Deadbeat fame. Specifically, Kendrick is paling around with a life-sized sex doll.

The trailer opens up with Anna Kendrick making out with her older boyfriend. During which time, she discovers something strange on his bed. This leads to the reveal that he has a life-like sex doll. Things get especially strange when the doll begins talking to her through the use of some unsettling CGI. Oh, and the doll is a proud feminist. They then head out on an adventure together and things get progressively strange from there. This feels like it might have been a tough sell for a traditional platform, but Quibi is all about trying something new.

The streaming wars have been heating up in recent months, with Disney+ launching, as well as HBO Max and NBC's Peacock well on the way. For the most part, exclusive content is what sets these services apart. In Quibi's case, they have amassed a ton of A-list talent to produce a wide variety of scripted and reality programming for the mobile-based service. It is only available on Android and iPhone devices, so one can't simply turn on a streaming device that is already hooked up to the TV, such as a Roku or video game console, and fire up the app. The service includes some reboots, such as Punk'd and Singled Out, as well as a ton of originals. The question is whether or not, in the long term, enough people will sign up for what some might view as a fancy version of YouTube.

Dummy was inspired by Cody Heller's real life with her Fiance Dan Harmon, the creator of shows such as Community and Rick and Morty. The show centers on an aspiring writer (Anna Kendrick) who befriends her boyfriend's sex doll and the two take on the world together. Heller wrote the series, with Tricia Brock directing. Brock previously directed episodes of The Walking Dead, The Deuce and Lodge 49. Heller, Brock and Kendrick executive produce. The cast also includes Donal Logue (Gotham, Sons of Anarchy) and Meredith Hagner (Search Party, The Oath).

The streaming service totaled 1.7 million downloads in its first week after launching earlier this month. It costs $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version, and $7.99 without ads. The company is currently offering a 90-day free trial for those who are interested in seeing what they have to offer. Dummy is set to premiere on April 20 on Quibi. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.