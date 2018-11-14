Netflix has released the first trailer for Dumplin'. Jennifer Aniston stars alongside Danielle Macdonald in the heartwarming family comedy, which premieres December 7th, exclusively on the streaming platform. The movie is an adaptation of Julie Murphy's popular 2015 novel of the same name. It was announced that Aniston had signed on back in March of 2017 to play the role of Rosie Dickson, the mother of Willowdean "Dumplin'" Dickson (Macdonald).

Dumplin' is the plus-size, teenage daughter of former beauty queen Rosie Dickson who signs up for her mom's pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their town. However, Willowdean starts to learn that she might not have been as comfortable in her body as she once thought. She used to not care when people poked fun at her weight or teased her about her mother's good looks. Willowdean ends up finding love and gains attention, but she is more insecure as a result.

While Rosie Dickson's pageant days are long behind her in Dumplin', she still acts as if every day is still a pageant. Her glory days as a teen beauty are what she is known for, and she isn't about to let anybody forget about it. Willowdean, or Will as her friends call her, never really gave any thought about joining her mother's world, but she ends up starting a "revolution in heels" around the small Texas town, as more plus-size girls get into the pageant scene. Will initially just wants to see if there's more to life than just being a waitress and is looking for a new direction in life. At first, Jennifer Aniston's Rosie Dickson character is taken aback by her daughter's decision, but as the trailer moves forward, her attitude begins to shift.

Critical reception to Julie Murphy's Dumplin' novel was positive, and it looks like Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald will get praise for their performances as well. Unlike some of the recent projects for Netflix, this comedy will not get a limited theatrical release. It will be interesting to see if the adaptation changes any elements of the source material, especially the ending, which has seen a bit of criticism. Whatever the case may be, Dumplin' looks like a good family comedy to watch while everybody is back in town for the holidays.

Directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal), Dumplin' stars Danielle MacDonald (Patti Cake$), Jennifer Aniston (Marley and Me), Odeya Rush (Lady Bird), Dove Cameron (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Harold Perrineau (Lost). Dumplin' is an adapted screenplay by Kristin Hahn based on Julie Murphy's #1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. A Cota Films and 50 Degrees Entertainment Presentation, Michael Costigan, Mohamed AlRafi, Kristin Hahn, and Trish Hofmann serve as producers, with Jennifer Aniston and Danny Nozell serving as executive producers. You can watch the trailer below, thanks to the Netflix streaming YouTube account.