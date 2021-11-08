Following the recent release of the first installment, Dune: Part Two could begin filming in the summer of next year, according to reports. The highly anticipated sequel to director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi-epic is reportedly slated to go before cameras on July 18, 2022, which should give production plenty of time to complete the project way ahead of its release date of October 2023.

While two whole years may seem like a long time to wait for Dune: Part two, for now it's more than enough just to know that Villeneuve will get to complete his saga, as this was not always a guarantee. The director had originally wanted to film both parts of Dune back-to-back, but sadly these plans were quashed by Warner Bros. (no doubt due to various financial concerns). Thankfully, everything has worked out rather well for Villeneuve and his adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal work, with Dune: Part one having received praise from the majority of critics, as well as earning $330.4 million worldwide on a production budget of $165 million.

Starring an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem, Dune hurls audiences into the far future, as Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "melange", AKA "the spice". Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisors to Arrakis, where a bitter betrayal leads Paul and Jessica to the Fremen, natives of Arrakis who live in the deep desert.

Getting the greenlight on Dune: Part Two has even inspired Denis Villeneuve to reveal his plans for a proposed trilogy. While the second movie has only just been confirmed following much nervous hesitancy, thanks to the box office and critical results, the filmmaker is a clearly feeling confident saying, "I always envisioned three movies. It's not that I want to do a franchise, but this is Dune, and Dune is a huge story. In order to honor it, I think you would need at least three movies." Continuing, he revealed his desire to see the evolution of Paul Atreides saying, "That would be the dream. To follow Paul Atreides and his full arc would be nice."

While the plot for Dune: Part Two is largely unknown, unless you've read the book of course, Villeneuve has teased the tone of the sequel, describing it as being "much more fun" now that the foundations of the complex world have been laid. "The difference is just that Dune: Part One, of course, is like an introduction to a world where we explain who is who, who is doing what, and what is the technology? What is the culture here?" Villeneuve explained. "The second movie, I think, will be an opportunity to have much more fun. In a way, it will be more cinematic. That's what I can say."

The first Dune premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021, with Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically releasing it in 2D, 3D and IMAX internationally on September 15, 2021. The movie was simultaneously released theatrically and streaming on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Dune: Part Two meanwhile is due to be released on October 20, 2023. This comes to us from Josh Encinias.