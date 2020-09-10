The first Dune trailer for Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited adaptation has arrived. The film is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name, widely considered the father of its genre. During an interview with Stephen Colbert, Villeneuve revealed his relationship with Herbert's book began decades ago when he was the same age as Dune's lead character Paul.

"Like you, I was the age of Paul Atreides. I was 15 years old. I was grabbed right at the beginning of the first pages, and I read the whole series, and I became a Dune fan. I became obsessed by it."

Timothée Chalamet plays the role of Paul Atreides in Villeneuve's Dune. The 24-year old actor admitted he had not been aware of Herbert's novel until he found out that one of his favorite directors Villeneuve was seeking to make an adaptation of Dune.

"Well, I'd love to say I came to it in my youth as well. Because I can see for you, Stephen, and also Denis, as well, and other people who have worked on this project how formative it was in their youth. But the truth is, I came to it following Denis' career and seeing the article on IndieWire, or whatever it was at the time, that he'd become attached to direct it."

While Chalamet did not come aboard the project already a lifelong fan of the novel, Villeneuve knew right from the start that the actor was the right person to play the role of Paul, as he explained.

"Timothée has many qualities. Among them, there's a deep, deep intelligence in the eyes, and he has an old soul. I have the impression when [I] talk with Timothée that he lives many lives, and it's something that really touched me. And at the same time, he looks so young on camera, so that contrast of having someone that seems to have a lot of experience and is, at the same time, in the middle of his teenage years is Paul Atreides."

Warner Bros. official plot synopsis for Dune describes the film as: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve from a script he co-wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, Legendary Pictures' Dune features an eclectic cast comprising of Timothée Chalamet in the lead role as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, Dave Bautista Glossu Rabban, David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Stephen Henderson as Thufir Hawat, and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck. The film is expected to arrive in theaters Dec. 18.