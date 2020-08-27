The latest Dune trailer image leaks provide our first look at Dave Bautista's Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, aka the Beast. It has been heavily rumored that the footage will land online within the next few weeks, though a lot of Frank Herbert fans are hoping that the trailer is released to the masses a lot sooner. Denis Villeneuve has been hard at work on the post-production process after some brief reshoots earlier this summer. As of this writing, Dune is still on schedule to open in theaters in December.

First stills of the #DuneTrailer OUT HERE FINALLY. The Beast, Lady Jessica, Chani, Duke Leto.....and @SecretsOfDune says the Baron is even better. Can’t wait for more! pic.twitter.com/E5IJAfJxJ6 — DUNE 2020 (@2020Dispatch) August 26, 2020

In Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Dave Bautista is playing the violent Glossu Rabban Harkonnen. The character is also known as the Beast and "The Beast Rabban," due to his aggressive and sadistic nature. Bautista was surprised that the director reached out to him. In a 2019 interview he admitted, "I have to say that getting the call from [Villeneuve], asking me personally to do this part was a monumental moment in my career. I was floored that he actually called me." As it turns out, Villeneuve didn't originally want the actor to have a role in Blade Runner 2049.

Dave Bautista went on to elaborate. He says, "When I first met him [Denis Villeneuve] for Blade Runner 2049, he did not want me to play Sapper Morton." Apparently Villeneuve was not interested in Bautista taking on the role. "I really had to win him over and so, to have him call me and say he had been thinking about me since that film and wanted to personally offer me this role, that to me felt like I had really earned some respect." Bautista has been working for respect in Hollywood ever since he made the transition from professional wrestling to acting. Just don't compare him to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) is also featured in one of the leaked images from the Dune trailer, alongside a new image of Chani (Zendaya), who is wearing the series' iconic stillsuit. Zendaya previously stated that she does not have a huge role in the movie, but added that she is just excited to be a part of such a massive sci-fi project. Finally, the fourth image is of Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto Atreides character, who we have seen a few times before officially.

Dune is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. As for whether or not it will open in theaters in 2020 is another question. For one, Denis Villeneuve is still hard at work on the post-production process. Secondly, movie theaters in North America, for the most part, are still closed and have been since the middle of March. It remains to be seen if theaters will be opened extensively by the end of this year, which means we could very well see Dune move to a later release date in 2021. While we wait to see, you can check out the first look at Dave Bautista in the movie above, thanks to the Dune 2020 Twitter account.