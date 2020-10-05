Warner Bros. has reportedly decided to push Denis Villeneuve's Dune to October 2021. The movie was supposed to open in theaters at the end of this year, but it doesn't look like that's going to be happening, due to the public health crisis. Warner Bros. already gambled with the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which has not proven to be the great success that everybody was hoping for. AMC Theatres allegedly only has enough money to stay afloat for 6 more months and Regal Theaters just announced that they will be shutting down this Thursday for the foreseeable future.

Dune will reportedly now hit theaters on October 1st, 2021. Warner Bros. recently delayed Wonder Woman 1984 until Christmas Day, and it could have conflicted with Dune, which was originally set to open on December 18th. With the new release date news coming in, it's only a matter of time before the highly anticipated Wonder Woman sequel is pushed back too. The news comes just days after MGM announced that No Time to Die will now open in theaters in spring 2021, while also pushing Fast and Furious 9 to Memorial Day Weekend 2021.

Denis Villeneuve previously announced that he was going to be rushing to finish Dune by its release date, so this should give him and his creative team some room to breathe. However, this news has yet to be officially confirmed by Warner Bros. We'll have to wait and see if they end up making an official announcement by the end of today in regard to the new October release date.

There is a lot of hype surrounding Dune at the moment. Frank Herbert's iconic source material has been attempted and brought to the big screen before, with varying results. Denis Villeneuve's decision to make two movies has a lot of people expecting the best adaptation thus far, and the trailer has only made those expectations even higher. The trailer appears to take Herbert's words and bring them to life in a way that readers envisioned when reading the book for the first time. However, there are still some Herbert fans who are skeptical about the movie.

It's believed that Warner Bros. based their decision to move Dune off of the Regal Theaters news. Denis Villeneuve is reportedly supportive about the decision to push the movie back since he is trying to make a visual experience crafted for the big screen. The studio won't be taking the project and putting it on VOD or streaming in the near future, much like Marvel Studios and MGM, who are banking on movie theaters opening up again next year. This will come as a blow to Frank Herbert fans who were looking forward to seeing the movie this year, but it sounds like the delay will only help matters for the creative team, which will benefit everybody when next October arrives. Collider was the first to report on the Dune release date news.